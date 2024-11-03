Kemi Badenoch says Partygate scandal was 'overblown'





THE party door the scandal was overblown and people should not have received fixed fines for breaking Covid rules, Kemi Badenoch said. New Conservative leader made surprising comments in first interview since beat Robert Jenrick in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak. She also described Boris Johnson like a great prime minister, even if she was one of dozens of senior civil servants Conservatives who resigned from his government. Johnson and Sunak were also among those who were fined for breaking Covid rules their own government had developed. Appearing Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC1, Badenoch said: I resigned under Boris Johnson's government. I thought he was an excellent prime minister, but there were serious problems that remained unresolved. I think during that term the public thought we were no longer speaking for them or caring for them, we were there for ourselves. I think some of them were perception issues. A lot of the stuff that happened around Partygate wasn't the reason I quit, I thought it was blown out of proportion. We should not have created fixed penalty notices, for example. This meant that we were not living up to our principles. And then we had the problem with the Chris Pincher scandal, when ministers were sent to say things that were not true. That's when I decided things had gone too far. Asked by Kuenssberg whether the public was wrong to be upset about partygate, Badenoch replied: No, they were not wrong to be upset about partygate. The problem was that we shouldn't have criminalized everyday activities the way we did. People walking around, all with fixed penalty notices. This ended up creating a trap for Boris Johnson. Kuenssberg then asked: Wasn't the problem that government members were not obeying the rules? Badenoch replied: Yes, it's true, the members of the government did not obey the rules. But they weren't MPs, they were often staff members, and I think the way we created these regulations ended up trapping… The presenter then interrupted her to say: The Prime Minister and the Chancellor were both fined, it wasn't just people who worked for them. The Conservative leader responded: Indeed, but as we saw in these events, when people see the whole story of what happened, they understand that the problems were created because of the way for which we created the regulations. Related…

