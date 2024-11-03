“You are bored of PM Modi, why mention him again? »: Rahul Gandhi after Priyanka criticizes PM at Wayanad rally | News from India





NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took out a joint rally in Wayanad to garner support for his sister who was contesting the polls after vacating her seat to retain Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi, who spoke before Rahul Gandhi, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing the interests of big business over the welfare of the people, while Rahul Gandhi chose not to name the Prime Minister and the government and to talk more about the family and his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

“During this meeting, I have the choice between transmitting a political message or a speech that I would give to members of my family. I prefer to speak to you as I speak to my family. I would like to give a speech more about the candidate she -same,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the gathering after Priyanka Gandhi finished.

“Anyway, she has already mentioned PM Modi, and we all miss him. Why mention him twice?” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi, who spoke first, criticized the government and pointed fingers at Prime Minister Modi, saying he had prioritized the interests of big business over the welfare of the people. She said the government aims to stay in power by sowing division, spreading hatred and controlling democratic institutions.

“The government of Modi ji only works for its big businessman friends. Its objective is not to offer you a better life. It is not to find new jobs. It is not to offer best programs and initiatives in health or education It is simply to stay in power by any means possible And what are these means spreading anger, spreading hatred among you. disenfranchise and oppress democratic institutions,” she said at the rally in Wayanad.

Crediting the people of Wayanad for electing Rahul Gandhi, she congratulated them for what she called standing up for what is right. “Rahul Gandhi showed the way. He raised your issues in Parliament. But the problem is that governments do not work as governments for the people,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that Rahul Gandhi “fought hard” to improve the facilities at Wayanad Medical College, but the facilities still need to be improved. She also told them that she would take up the issue of the shortage of jobs in the region if she was elected as an MP.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, choosing not to make a political speech, spoke about his sister's qualities. “She was the one who went to hug the girl involved in my father's assassination (Rajiv Gandhi). She told me that after she returned after meeting Nalini, she got emotional and then she m 'said I felt bad for her,' recalls Rahul Gandhi.

“That's the training she received. And for me, that's the type of politics that we need to do in India. Not a politics of hatred, but a politics of love and affection,” he said. he added.

However, the LoP also said that the main struggle of the country today is to protect and preserve the Constitution, adding that the Constitution of the country was not written with hatred, but with humility and love.

“The main fight going on in the country today is the fight for the Constitution of our country. The protection we enjoy, the greatness of our country, all this emerged from the Constitution.”

“The Constitution was written by the people who fought the British, the people who suffered, who spent years and years in prison. And they wrote the Constitution with humility, with love and with affection,” he said. he declared.

Priyanka Gandhi announced her decision to take the electoral plunge after Rahul Gandhi quit the Wayanad seat following his victory in Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the LS polls. She will face BJP's Navya Haridas and senior CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri, who represents the LDF.

Vote for Wayanad by-election is scheduled for November 13 and vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/bored-of-pm-modi-why-mention-again-rahul-gandhi-after-priyanka-slams-pm-at-wayanad-rally/articleshow/114908837.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos