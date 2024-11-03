'Kidnappers' leave Imran Khan's lawyer tied up after shootout with police





Missing SC lawyer, focal person of PTI founder Imran Khan, Intazar Hussain Panjutha, pictured after his rescue by police in this image published on November 3, 2024. Screenshot via Facebook@PTIOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Intazar Hussain Panjutha, missing Supreme Court lawyer and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, was found after an encounter between the police and his suspected kidnappers in Hassan Abdal on Saturday evening.

The dramatic rescue took place after the suspects, who were taking the lawyer to Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a car, fired at police on a picket after their vehicle was intercepted. When the police responded, the kidnappers fled, leaving their car and the hostage behind. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest them.

A case aimed at recovering Panjutha, who went missing from Islamabad on October 8, is being heard in the Islamabad High Court, and the attorney general hoped during Friday's hearing that he would be found within 24 hours. The next hearing is scheduled for November 4.

Speaking about the incident, the Attock police spokesperson said the suspect vehicle was stopped at the picket line in Saddar Police Station area of ​​Hassan Abdal. He said a gang of kidnappers were taking a person in the car and as soon as the car stopped, the suspects opened fire on the police team. The police then protected themselves tactically and returned fire. The kidnappers took advantage of the darkness to flee, leaving the hostage and the vehicle behind.

Police placed the hostage safely in their custody. The lawyer was found terrified in the back seat, his hands tied with rope.

In the initial video statement after his recovery, Panjutha said the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Rs 20 million for his release. He said he was beaten during his captivity. After his first statement, he was transferred to the hospital for a medical examination.

