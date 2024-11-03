Uphold the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” to make Macao a perfect home, living up to the trust and expectations of the central government and the people of Macao – Macao SAR Government Portal

Sixth-term Director-General of the Macau Special Administrative Region (MASAR), Mr. Sam Hou Fai, said he was deeply honored with a sense of great responsibility after receiving his appointment by the central government today ( November 2, 2024). He expresses his sincere gratitude for the trust and support of the Central Government. In his new role, he fully devotes himself to diligently implementing President Xi Jinping's important directives and resolutely upholding the principle of “One Country, Two Systems”, building a perfect home for the people of Macao, being at lives up to the trust and expectations of President Xi, the central government and the people of Macao.

Returning to Macao International Airport this afternoon, Mr. Sam Hou Fai quickly summarized his visit to Beijing for the media. He expressed deep gratitude for being received by President Xi Jinping and acknowledged his appointment by the central government as director-general of the MRAS Special Administrative Region for a sixth term. He noted that this appointment not only reflects the trust and support given to him, but also embodies the central government's concern for the people of Macao and its strong support for the development of Macao, as well as its sincere hope to see the implementation successful implementation of the “One country, two” program. systems.”

He particularly highlighted President Xi's remarks that “One Country, Two Systems” is a beneficial system that meets the fundamental interests of the nation and Macao. The central government will continue to comprehensively and accurately implement the principles of “One Country, Two Systems”, “Macau People Governing Macao” and a high degree of autonomy, ensuring that these principles remain firm and intact.

President Xi hopes that Mr. Sam can shoulder important responsibilities and fulfill his missions, lead the new MRAS government by uniting all sectors of society, working collaboratively with integrity and innovation, taking proactive measures and continuously creating a new chapter in the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” with the distinct characteristics of Macao, so as to make greater contributions to the country's high-quality development and national rejuvenation.

Mr. Sam Hou Fai said that President Xi also instructed the new government of the Macao Special Administrative Region to continue to decisively and precisely implement the principle of “One country, two systems”, consolidating and developing acquired under the Macao-style “One Country, Two Systems” program. President Xi also stressed that national security is a fundamental principle of “One Country, Two Systems” and is of utmost importance; thus, the MSAR government must diligently safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

He said that President Xi also called on the new Macao government to continuously create a favorable environment to orderly facilitate Macao's appropriate economic diversification, and stressed the need to take full advantage of Macao's advantages as a ” a center, a platform, a base” to actively participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

President Xi also expressed concerns over elderly care, child care, education and health care in Macau, urging the new government of the Macao Special Administrative Region to consider implementing effective measures to ensure that the public can benefit from fair, precise and targeted social protection.

In this regard, Mr. Sam Hou Fai is fully committed to diligently and resolutely implementing President Xi's important directives. Under the leadership of the central government, it will comprehensively and precisely uphold the principle of “one country, two systems”, while safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. In the future, it aims to further refine the national security legal framework to adapt it to changing circumstances and challenges, thereby strengthening the barriers for national security without compromise.

It will unite and lead all sectors of Macao society to continuously improve governance capabilities and standards, vigorously develop and improve people's livelihoods, promote appropriate economic diversification, and better integrate and contribute to development national to build a better home for the people of Macau.

The central government fully supports the new Chief Executive and the Macao Special Administrative Region government in upholding the rule of law, leveraging Macao's unique position and advantages to better integrate and contribute to national development, while playing a more proactive role in opening China to the outside world. .

Mr. Sam Hou Fai said that he and the new government of the Macao Special Administrative Region will reap the benefits of “One country, two systems”, fully implement the principle of “patriots governing Macao”, exploit the strengths of Macao to meet national needs and facilitate stable development. and thrives on the principle of “One country, two systems” with the distinct characteristics of Macao.

Regarding the appointment of key officials for the new government, Mr. Sam Hou Fai said that he is actively organizing the new MSAR government and at this stage there are no final candidates for key positions. He will listen to various opinions and engage with different people, hoping to submit a list of key officials to the central government in November.

He stressed that loyalty to the nation and to the Macau Special Administrative Region, support for the Basic Law, patriotism, devotion to duty and integrity are essential criteria for performing the duties of a senior civil servant. In addition, candidates must earn the trust of the central government and the recognition of the people of Macau. They must possess national consciousness, commitment to public welfare, sense of responsibility, team spirit, governance capabilities and integrity.

Once the central government has appointed key officials, the chief executive and his team will focus on preparing next year's policy speech, refining elements of the campaign program into key governance priorities. These priorities will mainly focus on improving livelihoods, promoting moderate economic diversification, promoting high-quality development in the next phase of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the improving capacities and standards of public governance and refining the legal system and law enforcement mechanisms. safeguard national security.

He further stressed that the government's work must be viewed holistically. In terms of people's livelihoods, attention should continue to be paid to post-pandemic recovery, support for the disadvantaged and the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

Regarding appropriate economic diversification, he plans to promote a government-led industrial fund to guide the development of high-tech industries while creating conditions to attract high-end international talents to stay in Macau and further develop the sectors cultural and tourist.

In terms of public administration reform, optimization and restructuring will be carried out step by step to improve the public service's overall awareness and proactivity in providing effective public administrative services to citizens.

Mr. Sam Hou Fai firmly believes that under the leadership of the central government and with strong national support, the new MRAS government will continue to build consensus, gather strength, foster self-confidence and resilience, and pursue innovation. Macao will undoubtedly achieve high-quality development while continuously writing a new chapter in the successful practice of “One Country, Two Systems” featuring Macao's distinct characteristics.