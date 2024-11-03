Budget and Badenoch: how two historic moments will redraw the battle lines of British politics | Policy

Kemi Badenoch delivered a sober and uncompromising message to her own party on Saturday minutes after being elected leader, saying the Conservatives needed to get honest again if they were to have any chance of re-establishing themselves as a political force.

This is the Badenoch method: direct and straightforward. The cheers and shouts of joy had barely subsided at the announcement that she had defeated Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388 before laying down the law.

Our party is essential to the success of the country, she said. But to be heard, we must be honest. Honestly about the fact that we made mistakes. Honestly about the fact that we let the standards slip. The time has come to tell the truth.

Whoever she had in mind, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak or if it was all of them together, there could be no repeat. It was time to reset our politics and our thinking.

For the first three months after the July election, British politics was stuck in a pre-budget war. Government ministers didn't know exactly how much money they would have to spend and so couldn't talk about new policies, while broken Tories were angsty and arguing over what kind of leader they wanted next. But over the past four days, two major, historic moments have finally begun to show signs of a reset in British politics.

Last Wednesday, the first budget was presented by a female Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves.

Then on Saturday, Kemi Badenoch, 44, born to Nigerian parents and raised there, became the first black politician to be elected leader of one of the UK's main political parties.

Both Reeves and Badenoch marked their moments in style: Reeves with a spectacular, high-risk, high-tax, high-borrowing budget, and Badenoch with a promise to reimagine what the Conservative Party should be over the five, 10 and Next 20 years.

Kemi Badenoch is congratulated by her rival Robert Jenrick after assuming leadership of the Conservative Party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

At a leadership event in central London on Saturday, a senior Conservative said: “We now have an intriguing battle ahead. Labor has laid out its shop in no uncertain terms. Big tax, big expense. Now, under the leadership of our new leader, we must figure out how to respond. What kind of party are we? We need to get it right, but we don't need to be in a big hurry.

That said, Badenoch needs to start making decisions almost immediately. Labor ministers walked around after the budget saying: we've made our choices, and we've gone big with 40 billion in tax increases and changes to the budget rules that allow massive additional borrowing. They are now challenging conservatives to respond.

In the next fortnight there will be votes in the House of Commons on Reeves' blockbuster 25.7 billion move to increase employers' social security contributions. The NI measure requires its own legislation before it can be implemented. There will also be other votes on changing budget rules to allow considerable additional borrowing, as well as new inheritance tax provisions for farm owners, which conservatives hate.

We must be honest. Honestly about the fact that we made mistakes. Honestly about the fact that we let the standards slip. Kemi Badenoch

All require Badenoch decisions. Will she oppose Labor's plans to spend on services and invest in infrastructure and if so, what message does that send? Minister Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, now sees the dividing lines clearly: if the Conservatives want to travel the country opposing any new public investment in schools and hospitals, they can be our guests.

All this is a continuation of the pre-election and immediately post-election period, when the two parties both covered each other. The budget turns the page on this, said another minister. No one in the Labor Party is pretending that everything is settled fairly or easily now that the Budget is out of the way. There is concern that growth projections are so low despite all the additional spending.

ignore previous newsletter promotion Analysis and opinions on the week's news and culture presented by the Observer's best writers Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Reeves pointed out Observer that service reform is now the key and that this money will not be enough to create a better public realm.

Now that we have laid the foundations of our economy, I am moving towards growth and I am moving towards reform, she said. Because we cannot tax and spend our way to prosperity, nor tax and spend our way to better services. Instead, we need economic growth and economic reforms.

But Badenoch will not be entitled to a great honeymoon. This weekend, she will begin choosing her shadow cabinet before holding her first meeting on Tuesday. Already, former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Steve Barclay, former Health Secretary, and Jeremy Hunt, former Chancellor and Foreign Secretary, have said they do not want to serve.

It remains to be seen whether Jenrick will agree to do so. On Wednesday she will face Keir Starmer for the first time during Prime Minister's Questions.

Badenoch was praised by several of her predecessors, including Sunak, who published on social networks: I know she will be a superb leader of our great party as she was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised her courage and clarity and said she brought much-needed zest and dynamism to the Conservative Party.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Having the first black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country. He added: “I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also congratulated Badenoch, saying having the first black leader of a major British political party was a historic moment for the country.

But Davey and his party also see Badenoch's election as a huge opportunity for the Liberal Democrats to retain the former Tory voters they gained in July. This leadership contest showed that the Conservative Party had abandoned the center of British politics, Davey said.