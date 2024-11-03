US elections: 2 days left What the polls say, what Harris and Trump are preparing | US Election News 2024





US presidential candidates campaigned in the key state of North Carolina on Saturday, seeking more votes for the election on Tuesday, November 5.

It was the fourth day in a row that Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump visited the same state on the same day, highlighting how the votes of a few key states would decide the outcome of the election.

More than 73 million Americans have already voted on Saturday, according to the University of Florida electoral laboratory.

Harris gathered in the city of Charlotte with rock star Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer-songwriter Khalid, before making a surprise appearance on the wildly popular Saturday Night Live show in New York.

Meanwhile, Trump made a stopover in the state of Virginia, before heading to Gastonia and Greensboro in North Carolina.

What are the latest poll updates?

Nationally, the latest FiveThirtyEights poll showed Harris ahead by a razor-thin point, within the margin of error. Neither of the top two contenders passed the 50 percent mark. Harris' average is 47.9 percent, compared to Trump's 46.9 percent.

In so-called Blue Wall states, which generally lean Democratic but are considered swing states this year, Trump is slightly ahead with 47.9 percent to Harris' 47.6 percent in Pennsylvania, while Harris has 1 percent ahead in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump leads Harris by 1% in Nevada, 2% in Georgia and North Carolina and 3% in Arizona.

But in a potentially major political shift in Iowa, a state Trump won in 2016 and 2020, a well-respected pollster showed Harris 3 percentage points ahead of Trump, at 47-44 .

The poll, released jointly by the Des Moines Register newspaper and Mediacom, showed Harris enjoying support among women, particularly among older demographic groups and among independent voters who were not aligned with a political party.

At the same time, polls showed that only 89% of Republicans supported Trump, meaning he is struggling to secure his base.

However, other state polls show Trump still leading Harris.

What was Harris doing on Saturday?

Campaigning in the North Carolina city of Charlotte, Harris made an impassioned appeal to young voters, a Democratic-leaning demographic, to go to the polls. However, previous elections have shown that they were less likely to go to the polls than older voters.

“I see the promise of America every day in young leaders who are voting for the first time,” she said.

You are determined to live free of gun violence, confront the climate crisis, and shape the world you will inherit.

She also continued to escalate her attacks on Trump, saying the former president only cares about his interests, with no overall plan for the future.

If elected, Donald Trump, from day one, will be in this office mulling over his list of enemies, she said. But when I am elected, I will speak out on your behalf and work on my to-do list.

When her speech was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, Harris repeated the same phrase she had said at previous rallies: “We all want this war in the Middle East to end.”

We want the hostages to return home. And when I'm president, I'll do everything in my power to make that happen.

Earlier in the day, Harris also attended a rally in Atlanta where she called Trump unstable and willing to wield unchecked power.

After campaigning in North Carolina, Harris made an appearance on the sketch series Saturday Night Live in New York alongside the actor who portrays her on the program, Maya Rudolph.

I'm going to vote for us, Rudolph told Harris.

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and comedian Maya Rudolph sit across from each other on the day Harris makes an appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

What was Trump doing on Saturday?

Trump held a rally in blue-leaning Virginia between events in neighboring North Carolina. It was the start of a streak for him in North Carolina, where he will campaign until Election Day.

Trump used his evening rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, to take credit for declining trust in the American media.

The fake news out there, their approval rating was 92% when we started this journey in 2015. And now they're lower than Congress, which is in the 12 range, he said. declared.

I am very proud of them because I exposed them as false.

Then he returned to one of his favorite topics of discussion: fears of illegal immigration to the United States.

I will keep American communities for American citizens. We're going to have Americans in our communities, Trump said, repeating the nativist rhetoric that has become commonplace in his America First agenda.

He has also worked to tailor his anti-immigration message to non-white voters in the United States, warning for example that unfettered immigration could deteriorate black communities.

If this continues, they will no longer have any political power, Trump said. Their communities will be mainly made up of migrants.

Trump reiterated the false claim that Congolese migrants were coming to the United States.

Harris, he said, violated his oath, eradicated our sovereign border and released an army of gangs and criminal migrants from prisons, insane asylums and mental institutions around the world, from Venezuela to the Congo.

Ah, the Congo. Congo sends a lot of people. They send their people to prison. Think about the money they are saving and the danger, the danger it all represents.

There is no evidence that the Congolese government is sending detainees from their prisons to the United States.

What's next for the Harris and Trump campaigns?

Harris visits Michigan and Pennsylvania

On Sunday, the Democratic presidential candidate will travel to Lansing, Michigan, in the final two days of the election season.

Pennsylvania, another key battleground as well as another Rust Belt state, will be where Harris ends her streak of campaign rallies on Monday.

She plans to appear in the Latino stronghold of Allentown as well as major urban centers like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia on the eve of the election.

Trump visits Pennsylvania and North Carolina

On Sunday, Trump will return to the southern state from Pennsylvania to visit Kinston, North Carolina.

And then, on Monday, on the eve of the election, Trump will hit the state capitol in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This is a significant investment in a state that has become increasingly competitive in recent decades.

Recent polls show Trump slightly ahead of Harris in North Carolina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/3/us-election-2-days-left-what-polls-say-what-harris-and-trump-are-up-to The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos