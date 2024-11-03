Tavleen Singh writes: Uniformity is not something India wants or needs.

Last week the Prime Minister said some things that I found disturbing and beyond frightening. Worrying because in this country the size of a continent, he said he believed uniformity was the way forward and that anyone who did not share his vision of one nation, one civil code, of a ration card, of an election was against. the unity of India. Scary because it seems disconnected from reality. Modi said his slogan of taking everyone with him was true secularism and everyone believed in it. Someone needs to tell him that most Muslims have moved away alarmingly over the past decade and don't trust the slogan the support of all, the development of each, everyone's hope more.

The Prime Minister was speaking on National Unity Day, an occasion he personally invented, and this time he spoke in the shadow of the gigantic statue of the unit he built in honor of Sardar Patel. Narendra Modi has regained the confidence he seemed to have temporarily lost after the Lok Sabha elections. He again started appearing in splendid isolation on public platforms to reinforce the image of being India's only leader.

The event held under the Statue of Unity was akin to a mini Republic Day parade. Tribal dancers in traditional costumes performed, young girls in lilac dresses and tights jumped in a strange dance, and acrobats performed stunts on motorcycles. And at the end of it all, there was a flyover by the Indian Air Force. Then came Modi's turn to address the nation. His speech was very, very long because he wanted to list what he considers to have been his personal achievements over the last ten years. It was very similar to the speech he gave from the Red Fort on Independence Day. And then suddenly, a note of menace crept into his voice as he warned people to identify urban Naxals and expose them.

Why is this worrying? Because in the decade he was prime minister, dissent was mercilessly crushed in the name of eliminating urban Naxals. At this point, I want to go on record as saying that I do not believe that the professors, priests and elderly leftists imprisoned for being urban Naxals were in any way a threat to India. If that were the case, then shame on the men responsible for the security of our country who treat human rights activists and leftists like terrorists. What worries me about the Prime Minister talking about urban Naxals on a day he has personally designated to celebrate Indian unity is that he once again appears to be distracting from the real issues by creating ghost enemies.

For a few months, after losing his full majority in the Lok Sabha, it seemed that Modi had understood the power of democracy and was ready to accept that it was not possible for democracy to exist without dissent. After his speech last week, he seems to have returned to believing that the only meaning of democracy is to win elections. He also seems to have returned to believing, wrongly, that the only way for India to remain united and strong is through uniformity, even if it has to be imposed by the boot.

The strength of India is that there is no uniformity. Languages, dialects, food habits, clothing and traditions vary so much from state to state that it fascinates those who come here for the first time and discover that there is no culture or cuisine typically Indian. Having spent most of my formative years living in the old India that Modi strove to transform into a new India, I admit that there were a lot of problems in that India. But there were many things that were good and one of the most important was the celebration of diversity and dissent.

If Modi and his fellow Hindutva travelers are determined to create a new uniform India, it is because they do not seem to understand that this goal is not only unachievable, but also undesirable. We don't need to become uniform to be proud and patriotic Indians, but that is something Modi never seems to have understood or perhaps he chooses not to understand. After spending his impressionable years in the RSS, he learned that diversity is a threat that could lead to breaking India once again in the name of religion or political ideology.

The opposite is true. If India has managed to remain the only true democracy in this part of the world, it is because we have learned to celebrate our diversity and our differences. If Modi should have learned anything from failing to secure an absolute majority in this Lok Sabha, it is that if he had been a less controversial leader, he would have been much more popular. The glue that holds India together is not religion, it is our diversity.

If we continue to celebrate the different cultures and beliefs that exist in our multi-colored land, India will continue to remain united. Uniformity is not something India wants or needs, so please, Mr Prime Minister, can you stop talking about one nation, one law, of a single ration card. It's useless. There are more important things to do.