Khyber CM Gandapur asks PTI supporter to 'prepare for final call'





Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to prepare to take a decisive step in the party's campaign against the federal government, saying the time is come to prepare for a “final call” to “free us from this government”.

Gandapur delivered the message on Saturday outside Adiala jail following his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, the Express Tribune reported.

Announcing a major rally planned for November 9 in Swabi, Gandapur promised that PTI members were ready to make the “ultimate sacrifice”. He confirmed that the rally originally planned for November 8 had simply been “adjusted in terms of location and date”, turning into what he described as a “jirga for all of Pakhtunkhwa”. The event is expected to attract participants from across Pakistan, symbolizing solidarity from all regions.

Gandapur dismissed recent rumors of deals between Imran Khan and the establishment, saying, “Don't get confused by rumors of deals and negotiations. We are not afraid of the governor's government. He clarified that although he had engaged in negotiations before, he had ended Imran Khan's directive, pointing out that “everyone has become an analyst these days, saying that a deal has been concluded”.

Responding to questions on the logistics of the rally, Gandapur said it would finalize the program and itineraries of the event after consultations. He further said, “We are ready for the final call and will announce our next action plan on November 9,” promising that this time, PTI members would march “with our shrouds tied, bringing more strength and official machinery.”

Expressing frustration over legal hurdles and cases against him, Gandapur said he had faced charges in six different districts, the Express Tribune reported.

Reflecting on his commitment to the cause, he revealed that he had informed his family of his willingness to accept the ultimate sacrifice, saying: “I told them that if I don't come back, consider it my final departure and say my funeral prayers. .”

Highlighting the sacrifices of PTI members, Gandapur condemned the treatment meted out to party leaders, including what he called the unjust imprisonment of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.

He also recalled an incident in which his vehicle was searched, his phones seized and their data wiped, describing these actions as part of growing pressure on the party, the Express Tribune reported.

Hinting at continued resistance, Gandapur concluded his statement with a historical reference, saying, “We have already carried out two strikes, but remember, there have been 17 battles in Panipat,” signaling his intention to continue clashes with the federal government in the days that follow. come.

