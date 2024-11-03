A lobbying firm with close ties to a former minister and the fossil fuel industry has been awarded $4.7 million to help oil-rich Azerbaijan improve its image ahead of the crucial UN summit on the climate next month, indicated the I Paper can reveal.

Lobbying giant Teneo, which employs former Labor Party culture secretary Ben Bradshaw as well as Boris Johnson's former business chief Alex Hickman, has secured a seven-month contract which campaigners say will help the State to clear its reputation.

On November 11, the UN will host its COP 29 on climate change in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. It will be the first major global climate meeting after the US presidential election and will set the tone for discussions on the fight against global warming. The discussions will involve leaders, ministers and negotiators from around the world and will particularly focus on how to make finance available to developing countries for climate action.

The choice of Azerbaijan as host of the summit was controversial. Its economy is heavily dependent on fossil fuels and activists have criticized the regime's human rights record, including the imprisonment of climate activists.

An investigation carried out by the I linked to the newsletter Democracy for sale And SourceMaterialreveals that under the Teneo contract, one of its UK consultants will receive a monthly fee of $25,000, plus bonuses totaling $50,000, while working only part-time.

According to US documents, Teneo will provide media training and advise on narrative development for COP summit hosts.

The lobbying firm's work will be led by its president of global strategy, Geoff Morrell, a former executive at oil giant BP, Azerbaijan's largest foreign investor.

While working for BP, Morrell blamed opportunistic environmentalists for exaggerating the impact of the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon, an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico that killed 11 people and spilled four million barrels oil in the ocean.

Despite hosting the environmental summit, Azerbaijan plans to increase its oil and gas production over the next decade, according to a report from a German NGO.

The country, which derives 60% of its revenue from oil and gas, has also massively increased its gas exports to Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Climate groups have accused Teneo of helping Azerbaijan green its image.

Lela Stanley, senior investigator at Global Witness, said: “Companies that help oil states like Azerbaijan are complicit in greenwashing.

Instead of focusing on hiding their image, Azerbaijan and its partners should make fossil fuel companies pay the UN Fund for losses and damages. The polluters who are destroying the planet should pay for the damage they have caused.

In addition to its work for the Azerbaijani regime, Teneo has also signed lucrative deals to work with major fossil fuel producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on other contracts, according to I s analysis of US government files. He also works for some of the world's biggest fossil fuel companies, including British Gas owner Centrica and mining giant BHP.

Kathy Mulvey, campaigner at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said: “It's a clear conflict of interest for a PR firm to be paid to serve both oil and gas company clients who are causing the climate crisis and the host country government responsible for guiding the next climate crisis. international climate negotiations.

According to US documents, Teneos' lobbying team on the Azerbaijani deal includes Boris Johnson's former chief trade adviser Alex Hickman.

Former Labor minister Ben Bradshaw joined Teneo after the general election (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty)

Shortly after the general election, the cabinet sought to strengthen its ties with the Labor government by appointing former Labor minister Ben Bradshaw as a senior adviser.

Although US documents do not mention Bradshaw as one of the people working on the Azerbaijani COP contract, when he was hired by Teneo, the company's UK managing director, Nick Claydon, said: Ben's experience in understanding the priorities and approach of the new labor administration will bring enormous benefits to Teneos customers around the world.

Teneos' senior managing director is Patrick Loughlan, one of Tony Blair's former special advisers at Downing Street and Labour's former director of policy and director of research.

The company's managing director, Robert Fuller, also spent six weeks volunteering to help Labor during the recent election campaign.

Fossil fuel expansion plans in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan's state-owned oil and gas company Socar and its partners are expected to increase the country's annual gas production by 2033, according to a report produced by Urgewald and CEE Bankwatch last month. Production is expected to increase from 37 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 49 billion m3 by 2033, and Socar has also agreed to increase its gas exports to the European Union by 17% by 2026. The report based its analysis on data from Rystad Energy, an independent energy research company based in Norway. Report author Regine Richter said: “Given SOCAR's central role in Azerbaijan's economy and its close ties to the country's political elite, its influence will surely be felt throughout the negotiations on the climate in Baku. Socar launched a green energy division shortly after Azerbaijan was named COP host, promising investment in renewable technologies. In April, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said: “Having oil and gas fields is not our fault. It is a gift from God. Last month, a COP spokesperson said: Azerbaijan is investing in gas capacity in response to a European demand to increase supplies following the disruption of supplies from Russia.

According to Amnesty International, Azerbaijan has intensified its crackdown on human rights and media freedom since the country hosted the world's largest climate conference.

Prominent climate activist Anar Mammadli was arrested this year on what Amnesty said were trumped-up charges and faces up to eight years in prison. The human rights organization said the charges against him were fabricated and that his prosecution was apparently in retaliation for his criticism of the government and his activism.

Agns Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said: “Azerbaijan is hosting an international conference on climate justice while actively undermining the main pillars of climate activism by repressing all forms of critical expression and protest and by dismantling local civil society.

Speaking at an event on climate diplomacy in Berlin, Aliyev said that as the leader of a country rich in fossil fuels, we will of course defend the right of these countries to continue their investments and production because that the world needs it.

World leaders, ministers and negotiators meet at the COP to negotiate and approve plans to jointly combat climate change and its impacts.

Teneo and the Azerbaijani government declined to comment.