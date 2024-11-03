How Donald Trump and Kamala Harris fare with likely voters





The results of the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll were released just days before the 2024 election. The poll finds that Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris now has a slim lead over former President Donald Trump. Harris leads 47% to 44% among likely voters, according to the poll. This comes just over a month after a September poll showed a narrow Trump lead. The Register says the poll included responses from 808 likely Iowa voters and was conducted Oct. 28-31, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. The Democratic Party says it's proof that Iowa may be less conservative than once believed. Trump won Iowa in 2020, defeating Democratic candidate and future President Joe Biden, 53% to 45%. The Democratic defeat, combined with a chaotic presidential caucus, ultimately led the national party to question Iowa's importance and raise concerns about diversity within the state. In February 2023, the state's Democratic caucuses were stripped of their first-in-the-nation status. Now the party is calling on voters to flip Iowa blue so it can use the results as proof that Iowa's first status in the nation should be “We still have three days until this election, so don't “Remember, this is just a poll and what really matters is that Iowans show up and make their voices heard,” the Democratic Party chairwoman said. Iowa, Rita Hart. “I hope this shows the rest of the country that Iowa is a good barometer for choosing good leadership and, and choosing and, and seeing, the tenor of the country.” the results favor a Republican victory. Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann is pointing to another poll by Emerson College Polling and RealClearDefense that shows Trump with 53 percent of Iowans' votes, compared to Harris' 43 percent. 1-2 with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. “Des Moines Register is a clear outlier poll,” Kaufmann said. “The Emerson College, released (Saturday), reflects the state of the actual Iowa electorate much more accurately and does so with much more transparency in its methodology.” KCCI political analyst Dennis Goldford says the safest conclusion from the poll data is that voters will be motivated to mobilize as a result. “It will make Harris supporters think that maybe there really is a chance,” Goldford said. “But it will also excite Trump supporters, to whom the Trump campaign will say, 'We really need your participation.'”

