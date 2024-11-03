Modi destroyed the dignity of the Prime Minister's post with repeated empty promises: Priyanka Gandhi





New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the prime minister had destroyed the dignity of the country's highest office by repeatedly making empty promises to 140 million Indians.

She also said that instead of worrying about the Congress, Modi should work to restore the dignity of his post by resorting to the truth. His remarks come after Modi on Friday said the Congress was gravely exposed before the people for promising them what the party knows it can never deliver. The Prime Minister launched a fierce attack on the opposition party based on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments that Congress state units should make properly budgeted promises. He also said that the development trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana was going from bad to worse. Hitting back at the Prime Minister, Priyanka Gandhi said in an article in X in Hindi that Mahatma Gandhi used to say “Truth is God”. “Satyameva Jayate” written in Mundaka Upanishad is our national motto. These truth-establishing mottos became the ideals of the Indian freedom movement, the reconstruction of India and public life. In a country where truth is the basis of thousands of years of culture, the one who occupies the highest position should not resort to lies. The allegations leveled by the Prime Minister against the Congress are far from the truth, she said. The Congress started fulfilling the promises made to the people as soon as it formed the government, without waiting for the next elections. Be it in Karnataka, Telangana or Himachal Pradesh, people's money is being put in their pockets every day through guarantees, the Congress general secretary said in his message. The Prime Minister has understood that his words no longer have any value among the people of the country, she said. Sharpening her attack on Modi, Priyanka Gandhi continued: The '100 day plan', 'taking the views of 20 lakh people for the roadmap to 2047', '2 million jobs every year', '100 smart cities”, “bring back black money”, “reduce inflation and unemployment”, “double farmers' income”, “bring the rupee at par with the dollar” and “bring the Achche Din” – these are all promises that turned out to be false and now the people of the country have no confidence in them. Instead of worrying about the Congress, he (Modi) should work to restore the dignity of his post by resorting to the truth, she added. Pawan Khera, head of the Congress media and publicity department, also slammed the Prime Minister, saying the latter had undermined the dignity of his office by resorting to false promises. Asserting that Congress governments have kept their promises in the states they rule, Khera claimed in a video statement that Modi even had to delete a post attacking the party for fear of being fact-checked. The Congress on Friday launched a multi-pronged attack on Modi for mocking the former over his election guarantees, with party chief Kharge saying before pointing fingers, PM should note that Modi Ki guarantee is a cruel joke out of 140 crore. Indians. Stating that the 'B' in BJP stands for 'betrayal' while 'J' stands for 'jumla', Kharge said in an article on best. describe your government! Your drumbeat about a 100 day plan was a cheap PR stunt! Besides Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal also attacked Modi, citing the Congress's track record. in fulfilling its promises.

