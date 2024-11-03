Volunteer Gibran: Don't let yourself be provoked by groups that don't appreciate Jokowi's work: National Okezone

JAKARTA – Fans of Gibran Garuda Indonesia ask various groups not to be provoked by the stories that monopolize the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This voluntary organization believes that Jokowi also has works for the country.

“This is just the opinion of a few people who do not understand that they can only correct Pak Jokowi's shortcomings, but this group of people do not dare to recognize Pak Jokowi's excellent work for this nation” , said Garuda Indonesia Fan Administrator Gibran. Sulistio Dharmawan, Sunday (02/11/2024).

He then commented on the action of a group of people urging the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), for him this opinion came from groups disappointed with Jokowi's leadership.

Don't let yourself be provoked by unclear opinions. “Come on, let us come together to foster harmony so that this nation can be safe and conducive,” he said.

He did not deny that criticism could come from any circle. However, according to him, criticism should also prioritize ethics, because Indonesia greatly respects Eastern culture.

In addition, according to him, society must respect the work of each manager. Therefore, various criticisms are also necessary without harming the unity and integrity of the nation.

Prioritize ethics as an eastern nation, respect the work of leaders, we must mutually maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, because integrity is an asset and an investment for the survival of our future children and grandchildren, he stressed.

(Ari)