



A YouGov survey conducted in the final week before Election Day finds that many Americans do not intend to accept the results of the presidential election as legitimate if their preferred candidate does not win. Most Americans think it is somewhat or very likely that Donald Trump will refuse to concede if he loses, and about a third would see that refusal as a major threat to democracy in the United States.

If Kamala Harris is declared the winner of the presidential election, 48% of Trump supporters say they will not accept her as the legitimate president. If Trump is declared the winner, 33% of Harris supporters say they will not accept him as the legitimate president.

58% of Americans say their opinion is closer to the statement “It is possible that Kamala Harris will win the election while 30% say their opinion is closer to the statement that Kamala Harris can only win if the elections are rigged.” When it comes to equivalent statements about Donald Trump, 67% lean more toward the idea that he could legitimately win the election while 18% are more likely to say he can only win if the election is rigged.

Nearly half (47%) of Americans say it is very likely that Trump will refuse to concede the presidential election if Harris is declared the winner. Fewer Americans thought this about the 2016 election: Just before Election Day that year, 30% thought it was very likely that Trump would refuse to concede if Hillary Clinton was declared the winner.

Fewer Americans (16%) say it is very likely that Harris will refuse to concede than feel this way about Trump; 17% think it's fairly likely that Harris will refuse to concede. 31% of Republicans and 7% of Democrats say it is very likely that Harris will refuse to concede; 24% of Republicans and 12% of Democrats say it is somewhat likely.

If Harris wins the election and Trump does not concede, 35% of Americans believe it would pose a major threat to democracy in the United States. About as many (34%) say it would cause problems but would not pose a major threat to democracy, while 14% say it would not pose many problems. Democrats (49%) are more likely than Republicans (23%) to say it would be a major threat to democracy in the United States if Trump did not concede if Harris wins.

If Trump wins the election and Harris does not concede, 22% of Americans think it would pose a major threat to democracy in the United States, while 37% think it would pose problems but would not pose a major threat to democracy. One in five (20%) say this would not pose many problems.

Republicans are about equally likely to say that if either candidate refuses to concede, it would pose a major threat to democracy (22% for Harris and 23% for Trump).

If Harris won the presidential election, 9% of Americans, including 13% of Republicans, believe violent action by citizens would be justified. Many more Americans (74%) say this would not be justified. If Trump won the presidential election, 6% of Americans believe violent action by citizens would be justified, and 78% believe it would not.

Whether citizens choose to act violently is likely influenced by the rhetoric around their party and candidate. 40% of Americans, including 73% of Democrats and 7% of Republicans, say Republican politicians encourage their supporters to act violently. 26% of Americans, including 4% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans, say Democratic politicians encourage their supporters to act violently.

The numbers are similar for party presidential candidates. 44% of Americans, including 79% of Democrats and 8% of Republicans, believe that Trump encourages his supporters to act violently. 23% of Americans, including 3% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans, believe Harris encourages her supporters to act violently.

Taylor Orth and Carl Bialik contributed to this article

See the results of this YouGov poll

Methodology: This YouGov poll was conducted online from October 29 to 31, 2024 among 1,149 adult U.S. citizens. Respondents were selected from YouGovs' opt-in panel to be representative of adult U.S. citizens. The sample was weighted based on gender, age, race, education, presidential and 2020 election turnout, core party identification, and current status voter registration. Demographic weighting targets come from the 2019 American Community Survey. Basic party identification is the most recent response given by respondents before November 1, 2022 and is weighted based on the distribution estimated at that time – there (33% Democrats, 31% Republicans). The margin of error for the overall sample is approximately 4%.

Image: Getty (Tasos Katopodis / Stringer)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.yougov.com/politics/articles/50857-most-americans-say-likely-donald-trump-will-refuse-to-concede-if-he-loses-2024-presidential-election-poll

