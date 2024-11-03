Partygate scandal is exaggerated, says Badenoch





Partygate was overblown and the government should not have fined people for their daily activities during lockdown, the new Conservative leader has said. In her first media appearance since winning the leadership of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch was challenged on what went wrong under her predecessors after promising to be honest about the mistakes the Tories made. Although she largely refused to be drawn into a post-mortem of the previous government, she said there had been serious problems under Boris Johnson's tenure, but suggested the Partygate scandal was not one of them . The scandal saw Mr Johnson fined for attending a party at Downing Street, one of several which took place under his tenure in breach of Covid lockdown rules. Ms Badenoch was a young minister at the time the scandal came to light and remained in government, eventually resigning following the Chris Pincher scandal which brought down Mr Johnson. Asked what was wrong with Mr Johnson's government, she told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: I ​​thought he was a great prime minister, but there were serious problems that weren't resolute and I think during that term the public thought we weren't speaking for them or looking out for them, we were there for ourselves. I think some of those things were perception issues, and a lot of the things that happened around Partygate weren't the reason I resigned. I thought it was overkill. We should not have created fixed penalty notices, for example. This meant that we were not living up to our principles. Although Mr Johnson did not contest the fine, he has since insisted he did not believe he had done anything wrong. Adding that the public was not wrong to be upset about Partygate, Ms. Badenoch said: The problem was that we shouldn't have criminalized everyday activities the way we did. People walking around, all with fixed fines, that's what ended up creating a trap for Boris Johnson. Leaving the house for exercise, including walks, was explicitly allowed under lockdown rules, although Derbyshire Police were forced to apologize to two women they fined for walking five miles to go for a walk. Their fines were also canceled. Labor Party chairwoman Ellie Reeves criticized Ms Badenoch's comments, saying: Listening to Kemi Badenoch call Partygate exaggerated will add insult to injury for families across Britain who have followed the rules , missing the deaths of loved ones and family funerals, while his colleagues celebrated in Downing Street. Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney said: "It is clear that the Conservative Party has learned nothing from its years of sordidness and scandal. Kemi Badenoch's comments are an insult to those who lost family members during the pandemic while Boris Johnson partied and lied. From the first day of her job, she has already shown that she is completely disconnected from the public.

