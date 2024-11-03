Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi to pay coal dues of 1.36 lakh crore





Ahead of the planned visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to poll-bound Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday urged the Center with folded hands to settle the 1.36 lakh-crore of coal owed to the State. Modi is expected to address two rallies in Jharkhand on November 4, while Shah will address three public meetings on November 3. “The Prime Minister and the Home Minister are coming to Jharkhand. I request them once again, with folded hands, to clear outstanding dues (coal dues) of Rs 1.36 lakh crore in Jharkhandis. This amount is crucial for Jharkhand,” Soren posted on X. He also appealed to BJP MPs to facilitate settlement of the amount. “I would also like to appeal to my BJP colleagues, especially MPs, to help Jharkhandis collect our dues,” Soren posted on social media, sharing a copy of a letter addressed to the Prime Minister. Soren stressed that dues with central PSUs, like Coal India, are “legitimate” for the state and asserted that “non-clearance is causing irreparable harm to the development of Jharkhand”. “I, Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, draw your attention to a serious issue which is creating hurdles in the path of development of the state. Our dues with coal companies amount to Rs 1.36 lakh crore,” Soren wrote in the letter to the PM. “Despite the provisions of the law and court orders, the coal companies are not making any payments… These issues have been raised in various forums, including in your kind office, the Ministry of Finance and NITI Aayog. But till As of now, this compensation (Rs 1.36 lakh crore) is yet to be paid,” he said. A recent ruling by nine Supreme Court justices upheld the state's right to collect its mineral royalties and royalties. Soren pointed out that Jharkhand's development and essential socio-economic projects are being hampered due to non-payment of dues. “Jharkhand is an underdeveloped state and many socio-economic development projects are hampered due to non-payment of our legitimate demands,” Soren wrote. Last month, he suggested an automatic debit from Coal India's account to the state, similar to the arrangements made for Jharkhand State Electricity Board's dues to the DVC. “This delay in payment of the just demand made by the State has compelled me to write to you that this negligence is causing irreparable damage to Jharkhand and its people. Various social sector programs in the areas of education, health, women and child development, safe drinking water and last mile connectivity cannot be implemented on the ground due to lack of funds,” Soren said. Earlier, he had accused the central government of indifference towards the fate of the state, highlighting the disparity in treatment in terms of contributions. The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases: November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypioneer.com/2024/india/jharkhand-cm-urges-pm-modi-to-pay-coal-dues-of-1-36-lakh-crore.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos