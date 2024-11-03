Jokowi is building thousands of kilometers of toll roads, what are Prabowo's plans?











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, built 1,713.83 km of toll roads during his regime from 2014 to early 2024. This amount is equivalent to 64.74%, or almost 70% of the total toll roads in operation in Indonesia. The public also asked about Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's long-term plans for building toll road infrastructure, including the length of the toll road that will be built. However, until now this is still under discussion. “There is no specific length in km yet, but we are still working on it,” Deputy Minister of Public Works (PU) Diana Kusumastuti told CNBC Indonesia on Sunday (03/11/2024). However, a number of toll roads will be built under Prabowo's regime, for example Indonesia's longest toll road, Gedebage-Tasikmalayas-Cilacap (Getaci). However, after experiencing several failed auctions, the government will change its strategy by dividing the auction and construction into several stages. Photo: Strategic interchanges on the Trans Sumatra Toll Road to improve access and connectivity to the surrounding area. (IST/INA)

Strategic interchange on the Trans Sumatra Toll Road to improve access and connectivity to the surrounding area. (IST/INA) Photo: Strategic interchanges on the Trans Sumatra Toll Road to improve access and connectivity to the surrounding area. (IST/INA)Strategic interchange on the Trans Sumatra Toll Road to improve access and connectivity to the surrounding area. (IST/INA) “It's true (divided into phases), that's what we are going to study now, because before it reached Ciamis, there was talk of shortening it a little bit to Tasik, in stages. Not shortening it, so we will do it first, until Tasikmalaya, and then a few years later we will continue again,” said the Director General of Infrastructure Financing of the Ministry of Public Works, Triono Junoasmono, at the DPR Building, Tuesday (29/ 10/2024). In the Jabodetabek region, many toll roads are already in operation. Most recently, the government inaugurated the Cimanggis-Cibitung (Cimaci) toll road, which is part of Jakarta Outer Ring Road 2 (Jakarta Outer Ring Road/JORR 2). The Cimaci Toll Road is 19.65 km long, from Cikeas Interchange to Cibitung Junction. With the operation of the Cimaci toll road, the JORR 2 toll road is officially fully operational from Soekarno Hatta Airport to Cilincing Interchange, with a length of 111 km. With the full connection of JORR 2, on the island of Java, the list of already operational toll roads will further grow. On the island of Java, 1,782.47 km of toll roads have been constructed and operated. (phys/wur) Watch the video below: Video: Acceleration of work during the first 100 days of the red and white government

