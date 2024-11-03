North Carolina makes the Trump campaign nervous





With just three days until the election, former President Donald Trump's campaign remains uncertain about its prospects in North Carolina, a Sun Belt state he claimed in two consecutive presidential elections.

When asked why, a Trump campaign official answered it bluntly.

If there's one state that could bite you in the a–, it's North Carolina, the official said.

At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris' team, which less than two weeks ago feared that the Tar Heel State was slipping away a bit, now sees it as quite at stake, a senior campaign official said.

Their dueling prospects emerged as both campaigns descended on North Carolina, with the candidates rallying voters in a margin-of-error race that raises the stakes in every battleground. Lately, Trump has veered off course and headed toward states like Virginia and New Mexico in the final days of the campaign, declaring he may expand his map.

Still, he plans to return to North Carolina every day until the election.

On Saturday, Trump held rallies in Greensboro and Gastonia, visiting Virginia in between, while Harris landed in Charlotte for a large rally. Trump returns to Kinston on Sunday and is then scheduled to hold a rally in Raleigh on Monday.

While Harris campaign aides on social media criticized Trump for adopting a defensive posture in a state that hasn't gone blue since 2008, Trump's campaign framed the repeated visits to North Carolina as an aggressive strategy aimed at covering all bases.

Now the fate of our nation is in your hands, Trump said at his rally in Gastonia on Saturday. If we win this state, we're going to win the whole game.

As in many battlegrounds, polling averages in North Carolina show the state falling within a margin of error, giving Trump a slight advantage.

The political dynamics changed dramatically in the final months of the race after Hurricane Helen hit the western part of the state, destroying entire towns and displacing dozens of people, mostly in rural areas. A torrent of misinformation pushed by Trump, even as it was debunked by members of his own party, made Democrats fear that the narrative was too difficult to overcome.

But Harris remains within reach. If she succeeds in claiming the state, she could likely block Trump's path to victory. But he would still need to win Pennsylvania, a state where each campaign has been more successful than any other.

If Harris loses Pennsylvania but keeps the other blue wall states of Wisconsin and Michigan and somehow wins North Carolina, it still won't be enough to win the 270 votes needed in the Electoral College.

She would also need the electoral votes of another state won by President Joe Biden in 2020, such as Nevada. So far, Republicans are showing strength over Democrats in early voter turnout in the Silver State, with a large group of unaffiliated voters also present. It is unclear how these voters split, and Election Day turnout remains unknown, as does interparty voting.

A longtime Republican strategist involved in voter turnout efforts in North Carolina, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Trump should feel emboldened by his party's early turnout strength.

Before this election, Republicans had never had a cumulative lead in early voting, the person said. However, it is not just a matter of vote shifting. We studied this. North Carolina Republicans have experienced a lower rate of cannibalization, he added, referring to the rate of high-propensity voters who simply vote earlier.

This wave of Republican early voting in the election can be attributed, at least in part, to the party's heavy-handed messaging about early voting. Friday's data shows Republicans leading Democrats in North Carolina. But like Nevada, unaffiliated voters also made up a large portion of the early voting electorate, and it's largely unclear how they split.

Democrats have a very different interpretation of the early numbers.

Republicans are definitely doing at a slightly better rate than Democrats. But… from what I've read, 55% of women vote early, and every poll shows women support Democrats and have the largest gender gap in North Carolina history, Democratic strategist Morgan Jackson said.

Jackson added that suburban voters vote at rates 2 points higher than their registration share, and that in every competitive election since the fall of Roe v. Wade, Democrats have outperformed polls among women, voters unaffiliated, suburban voters and Republican women.

That's why I'm optimistic about this election, Jackson said. I think the fact that Trump is visiting North Carolina more than any other state in recent days shows that they see the same thing in the early voting numbers as I do and are concerned.

North Carolina Democrats also expressed confidence in their ability to play the ground in a superior manner. Voter registration numbers jumped once Harris joined the race, and her rallies in the state drew large crowds, including on Saturday, which drew about 10,000 people, according to the campaign. Republicans have pointed to declining black turnout as a wake-up call to state Democrats, but party strategists say turnout has remained essentially at pre-Obama levels, at which they expect were waiting.

Democrats also flooded Republicans with advertising in the state, spending between $66.2 million and $42.4 million between October 1 and November 2. But Republicans have narrowed that gap. A huge ad spending advantage between Oct. 1 and Oct. 26 ($54 million for Democrats and nearly $29 million for Republicans) evaporated last week, when Republicans narrowly outspent Democrats from $13.7 million to $12.3 million, all according to AdImpact, an ad. tracking company.

On Saturday in Charlotte, Harris pleaded for voters to go to the polls and turn the page on Trump, whom she called divisive.

North Carolina, I'm here to ask for your vote. I am committed to seeking common ground and common-sense solutions to the challenges you face, the Vice President said. I promise to listen to the experts, to listen to the people who disagree with me. Because you see, unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe that those who disagree with me are enemies.

