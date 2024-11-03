Chronicle: Of course, Harris is not ideal. But Trump is a disgrace to America





SACRAMENTO Here's my take on the painful 2024 presidential race. And I'll keep it simple.

OK, call it simplistic. This absurd election period lends itself to simplistic thinking.

Above all, what I don't really understand is why any American would vote for an uncivil guy like Donald Trump.

Many may think they are voting for a strong man, even if he is mentally weak.

Many clearly hate Democrats more than they like traditional American values ​​involving decency.

Many may undoubtedly agree with Scott Jennings, former top aide to President George W. Bush and now a conservative political commentator for CNN.

Jennings wrote in a Los Angeles Times opinion piece Friday that he nearly failed once or twice while riding the Republican Party roller coaster with Trump. But he will vote for him once again as a bulwark against the cultural and governance excesses of the American left.

Simply put, I'm more worried about the future of the country than the problems I've had with Trump in the past.

I have doubts about the excesses of the left. But I don't understand why anyone would rate them worse than Trump's despicable character and reward him with a second term as president.

Reinstall him at the head of this great country? A greatness that he refuses to recognize and, on the contrary, describes the United States as the trash of the world.

Someone who habitually spews hatred and insults towards Latinos, Puerto Ricans, Haitians and Californians.

A vengeful tyrant who threatens to cut off federal aid for California's wildfires if the state doesn't support his policies.

An aspiring authoritarian who says he will deploy the military against the enemy within, a term he uses to refer to political opponents.

I lost all respect for this guy when he mocked a disabled New York Times reporter while he was running for president in 2016. In front of the television cameras, Trump shuddered and stuttered, like s he was suffering from paralysis, making fun of the journalist whose articles he did not like. . And he is elected to be the country's model for children.

Here is a pathological liar who speaks falsely about almost everything. Trump knows he lost the 2020 election, but still can't admit it or that he incited an insurrectionist mob to storm the nation's Capitol in a deadly effort to block the certification of the people's vote by Congress.

If Trump truly believed he won this election, he would be even worse a mad emperor without clothes.

It's unprecedented: A jury of presidential candidates has been found responsible for sexual abuse and guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records involving hush money for a porn star. Yet evangelical Christians love it.

Someone who begins a campaign speech by glorifying the size of a famous golfer's penis.

He brags about being friends with communist dictators, including Russian President Vladimir Puti, and would elect him leader of the free world?

An unbalanced 78-year-old man who shows daily signs of loss of mental agility. And it is he who should be entrusted with our nuclear codes?

But mention these character flaws and cognitive flaws to his supporters and they will justify that life was better when Trump occupied the White House than under President Biden.

There was no inflation, they note. And it's true. But the pandemic has not yet had its full consequences on the economy. Biden and Congress helped fuel inflation by overspending on giveaways and infrastructure. But it really started under Trump.

Russia had not yet invaded Ukraine, breaking global supply lines and creating gasoline shortages that drove up prices at the pump.

Illegal immigration has been dramatically reduced under Trump, but at the cost of inhumanely ripping young children from their mothers' arms and putting them in cages.

Trump supporters blame Vice President Kamala Harris in part for Biden's mistakes, whether real or foolish by the Biden-Harris administration. It doesn't matter that a vice president has little responsibility or power over anything.

Unfortunately for Democrats and Harris, she was slow to distance herself from Biden's mistakes, particularly on border security.

She was first given the unofficial role of administrative contact on illegal immigration and botched it. But she correctly notes that Senate negotiators reached a bipartisan agreement on immigration reform and that Trump persuaded congressional toadstools to block the bill so he could run on the controversial issue. He selfishly placed himself above the country. No surprise.

But whatever the problem, foreign or domestic, none justifies putting a narcissistic, procrastinating crook in the Oval Office. Patriotic Americans should not stoop to this. Trump is not fit to lead.

Harris is not ideal. But she acts within the normal bounds of decency.

Democrats probably could have found a more marketable candidate away from Biden, who had built a national base by winning votes in the primaries. But the 81-year-old president stubbornly refused to acknowledge his physical and cognitive decline and only withdrew from the race when it was too late for the party to conduct a healthy replacement process.

Although a very late candidate, Harris has exceeded the expectations of many skeptics, including mine, and grown into his role.

The San Francisco liberal ran an effective and energetic campaign, leaning toward the ideological middle ground.

Of course, Harris slurs her answers to reporters' questions that she's apparently afraid to answer directly. I grimace.

But she dominated Trump in the debate in the only confrontation he had the courage to allow.

I will vote for Harris because she projects hope and is a normal human. Trump is a disgrace to America and the true enemy within.

