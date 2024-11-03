Donald Trump should be 'detained' following Liz Cheney's remarksLegal analyst





Former President Donald Trump should be “detained” because of his recent remarks about former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, attorney and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Friday.

At an event in Glendale, Arizona, on October 31, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Trump what he thought of Cheney, a vocal critic of Trump, to which the Republican nominee to the presidential election replied: “She is a radical war hawk. her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay, let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are pointed in her face.

He also suggested that if Cheney had his way, the United States would be involved in conflicts in “50 different countries.”

Trump then turned the conversation toward Washington, D.C., and politicians in general, adding, “You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building and saying, 'oh gee, well , let's send 10,000 soldiers directly to the country. the mouth of the enemy.'”

Wyoming's Cheney has campaigned alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, this election cycle in an effort to win over GOP voters for the Democratic ticket.

Cheney, who supported Harris, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Trump's comments: “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten with death those who speak against them. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a small people. , vindictive, cruel and unstable man who wants to be a tyrant #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala.”

Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney and frequent Trump critic, spoke in a YouTube video Friday about Trump's comments and the legal implications it could have for the former president, laying out two ways someone should be “detained.” .

“There should be motions filed by prosecutors in all of these cases seeking to have Donald Trump removed from office after his release and held pending trial or sentencing because the evidence warrants it and because that is the way law was supposed to apply to someone in Donald Trump's situation,” he said.

Kirschner added: “The law also provides that when you are charged in a criminal case, if there is clear and convincing evidence that you, your conduct, your statements pose a danger to the community or even to a person in the community , you should be detained pending trial. This is separate from whether you have committed a violation of state or federal law. So these two vehicles can be used…to detain them pending trial or awaiting sentencing and that is precisely what should happen in. this case given the threats made by Donald Trump against Liz Cheney. »

Kirschner's remarks came after Trump faced criminal charges in other state and federal cases. The former president faces federal charges in Washington, D.C., for alleged interference in the 2020 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. He was also convicted earlier this year of 34 counts following his hush money criminal trial in New York. He is expected to be sentenced on November 26, maintains his innocence in the case and could appeal.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Trump has since said in a Truth Social article Friday afternoon that he was simply saying that Cheney “wouldn't have the guts to fight.”

“All I say about Liz Cheney is that she's a War Hawk, and a stupid one at that, but she wouldn't have 'the guts' to fight herself,” wrote the former president. “It's easy for her to talk, sitting away from where the death scenes are happening, but put a gun in her hand and let her go fight, and she'll say, 'No thanks!' “

The Trump campaign's national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, previously told Newsweek in an emailed statement that “Trump is 100% correct that war mongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and to send other Americans to fight them, rather than fighting themselves. continuation of the latest fake media outrage days before the election in a blatant attempt at interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. »

Kirschner is not the first to raise legal concerns about Trump's remarks.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Friday his office was investigating whether Trump's remarks broke the law.

“I have already directed my criminal division chief to begin reviewing this statement and analyzing it to determine whether it constitutes a death threat under Arizona law,” Mayes told 12News affiliate from NBC. “I'm not ready to say now whether it was or not, but that doesn't help us as we prepare for our elections and try to ensure that we maintain peace at our polling places and in our state “

Richie Taylor, communications director for Mayes' office, told Newsweek via email Friday afternoon that Mayes' office is “looking into whether Donald Trump's comments about Liz Cheney violated Arizona law “The office has no further comment at this time.”

On Friday, Anthony Scaramucci called for Trump's arrest for violating the “terms of his bail agreement.”

Scaramucci, Trump's press secretary for 11 days, posted on X and wrote: “Trump should be taken into custody.” He's a convicted felon and he just violated the terms of his bail agreement by threatening someone's life. He must be fired. “.

Although it is unclear what bail condition Scaramucci is referring to in this post, Trump is living under bail restrictions set by the state of Georgia due to the investigation into his alleged criminal attempts to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State. . Trump also denies any wrongdoing in the matter.

