Prabowo and Jokowi eat together, a number of candidates for the head of the region are also present





COMPASS/NINA SUSILO President Prabowo Subianto had dinner with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at Angkringan Omah Semar, Surakarta, Central Java, Sunday (03/11/2024). SURAKARTA, KOMPAS After a working visit to South Papua and Bali, President Prabowo Subianto took time to stop in the city of Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday (03/11/2024) evening. In this city he had dinner with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Along with their meeting, a number of regional leadership candidates supported by the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM) Plus were also present. Jokowi did not come to the dinner alone. The president picked him up at Jokowi's private residence in the Sumber district of Surakarta city. He arrived around 6:20 p.m. in a white Alphard car with registration B 2905 ZZH. The two men then drove together to the restaurant.

Read the news about the 2024 regional elections Understand information about the 2024 parliamentary elections from various news offers such as videos, opinions, the R&D Kompas survey and other content. Visit the 2024 regional elections page Angkringan Oemah Semar is the president and Jokowi's dinner destination. This place is located only 7 km from Jokowi's private residence, a distance of less than 10 minutes. Also read: President Prabowo meets Jokowi in Surakarta Compass President Prabowo Subianto and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo had dinner together, in the city of Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday evening (03/11/2024). This moment happened after President Prabowo paid a working visit to Papua and Bali. With a little perspective, this angkringan is a historic place for the President. From there, the talk of installing President Prabowo and his current vice president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, moved into 2022. The speech began with a statement of support from a volunteer supporting Gibran, named Bolone Mase, for Prabowo's candidacy in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). In addition to providing support, the group of volunteers asked Prabowo to make Gibran his deputy. The wishes of the volunteers came true. In fact, both men won the fight. The dining room used by Prabowo and Jokowi is the same one used by Prabowo and Gibran during a dinner together in 2022. Prabowo and Jokowi seemed to really enjoy the meal served to them. Regarding the menu, Prabowo chose Javanese fried rice, while Jokowi chose Javanese godhog noodles. KOMPAS/NINO CITRA ANUGRAHANTO Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto talks with Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka in Angkringan Omah Semar, Surakarta City, Central Java, May 20, 2023. Aside from having dinner, Prabowo and Jokowi also seemed to be having fun while chatting. Sometimes they laugh. However, the conversation between the two could not be heard as it took place in a closed room. They were so absorbed that Prabowo and Jokowi didn't finish their dinner until an hour later. The happy expression on their faces was still visible until they both got into the car. Again, they were both in the same car. Cat-“It’s about this and that,” Prabowo replied, smiling to journalists when asked about the content of the meeting. Then the journalists asked again if there had been any discussions about regional elections during the meeting. Prabowo refused again, while Jokowi continued to smile without giving a response. Prabowo even showed his thumb to assess the taste of the food served. KOMPAS/NINO CITRA ANUGRAHANTO Gerindra Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto receives a T-shirt with a silhouette of Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Gibran Volunteers and President Jokowi, in Angkringan Omah Semar, Surakarta City, Central Java, May 20, 2023 . Ha-ha-ha, eat Javanese fried rice. It feels really good. “There is no politics,” said Prabowo, who immediately rushed to leave the scene with Jokowi. They also returned home in the same car. A moment later, the number 1 candidate for Central Java governor, Ahmad Luthfi, was also seen leaving the restaurant. He was wearing his campaign-themed clothes, namely a blue shirt. He rushed into the car and left the scene without saying a word. In the 2024 Central Java regional elections, he was promoted by a party that is part of KIM. As a candidate, Luthfi is known to often mention Jokowi's name. One of them occurred during the first debate for the 2024 Central Java regional elections. The character said Jokowi's name several times. Several billboards installed in several locations also display Jokowi's face. KOMPAS/P RADITYA MAHENDRA YASA Pair of Central Java gubernatorial candidates-vice governor Ahmad Luthfi (right)-Taj Yasin at the General Election Commission (KPU) office of Central Java Province, Semarang City, Wednesday (28/ 8/2024). After Lutfhi, another candidate for the position of regional head emerged, namely the candidate for the post of Mayor of Surakarta and Mayor of Surakarta Number 2, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani. They also wore their campaign theme uniform of sky blue shirts. Relaxing invitation. “Wedangan with Pak Luthfi alone,” said Ardi when asked about his arrival which coincided with Prabowo and Luthfi. Ardi admitted that he did not have the chance to meet Prabowo. Therefore, he wanted to leave the scene immediately so that he could accompany the head of state to Adi Soemarmo Airport, Boyolali Regency, Central Java, to return to Jakarta. Also read: Ridwan Kamil denies meeting Prabowo – Jokowi because eligibility has decreased KOMPAS/NINO CITRA ANUGRAHANTO Candidate for Surakarta Mayor Number 2, Respati Ardi, answers questions from panelists during the inaugural debate of the 2024 Surakarta regional elections, in Surakarta, Central Java, Thursday (10/31/2024). This is what we want follow. Let's meet soon. He is waiting for the car. It's mine (deliver) only. “Okay, the honorable Mr. President is here,” Ardi said. For Jokowi, Ardi said, he met him often. At least it can meet every other day. That day, he admitted, he only had the opportunity to say hello. Yes, just say hello. Well, he has more important things to do. “Today’s title is wedangan,” Ardi said.

