Politics
Kemi Badenoch faces backlash after claiming Covid Partygate row was exaggerated
Bereaved families who have lost loved ones to Covid have condemned Kemi Badenoch for hailing Boris Johnson as a great Prime Minister and claiming the Partygate scandal was overblown.
The newly elected conservative leader said the story was exaggerated, saying the government should not have fined people for their daily activities during the lockdown.
Lobby Akinnola, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, who lost her father during the pandemic, said: The Independent Ms Badenoch's comment was cruel and highlights how detached politicians can be from the people they represent.
Mr. Akinola said: Badenoch's resolute adherence to this perspective, that betrayal of the nation's trust is not serious, only reinforces the need for the security of the nation to be enshrined in policy, rather than dependent on who is in the seat of power. when the crisis breaks out.
His praise of Johnson flies in the face of the evidence heard at the COVID inquiry and makes it all the more essential that the government of the day implements the recommendations of the inquiry's Module 1 report.
Talking about the BBC Sunday with Laura KuenssbergMs Badenoch said: I thought Boris Johnson was an excellent Prime Minister, but there were serious problems that were not resolved and I think during that term the public felt we were not speaking for them. or didn't take care of them, we were there for ourselves.
“Some of those things I think were perception issues, a lot of the things that happened around Partygate were not the reason I resigned.
“I thought it was overkill. We shouldn't have created fixed penalty notices, for example. That meant we weren't living up to our principles.”
The comments sparked a furious backlash, with Labor saying they added insult to injury for families across Britain who were following the rules, missing the deaths of loved ones and family funerals, while that his colleagues were celebrating in Downing Street.
Labor Party president Ellie Reeves said: “The leader may have changed, but on her first day in office, Kemi Badenoch has proven that the Tories have not listened and they have not learned .
And the Liberal Democrats said it was clear the Conservative Party had learned nothing from the years of sordidness and scandal under their leadership.
Lib Dem Cabinet spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: Kemi Badenoch's comments are an insult to those who lost family members during the pandemic while Boris Johnson partied and lied.
From the first day of her job, she has already shown that she is completely disconnected from the public.
The row came a day after Ms Badenoch was chosen by Tory members to succeed Rishi Sunak, calling on the party to be honest about its governing mistakes and unite behind her.
And it happened like The Independent revealed that Ms Badenoch made a rape joke on her personal Facebook page in 2008.
The gaffes reveal why many considered choosing Ms Badenoch to lead the party a risk, with the former business secretary often generating uncomfortable headlines for the Tories.
She takes the lead for the Conservatives as the party recorded its first polling lead over Labor since the Partygate scandal broke in December 2021, with BMG Research finding the Conservatives with 29 per cent of the vote, compared to 28 per cent for the Conservatives. party of Sir Keir.
But a YouGov poll published before the results found four in ten voters had an unfavorable view of Ms Badenoch, including 29 per cent of Conservative voters, while Britons were more likely to think Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer would a better Prime Minister.
Elsewhere in the interview, Ms Badenoch pledged to reverse Labour's decision to impose VAT on private schools if it came to power, describing it as an “aspiration tax” which would fail to raise funds.
When it was suggested that this would involve taking money away from state schools, she said: “At the moment, certainly until Labor came in, we didn't have that tax, so it doesn't take money away from public schools.”
But Ms Badenoch was less willing to consider whether she would reverse the increase in employers' national insurance contributions if it meant taking money away from the NHS.
She said: “I do not accept the premise of this question. We (the Conservatives) didn't do these things in order to increase funding for the NHS, so it's not a binary suggestion that if you don't do it it means less money for the NHS . NHS.”
