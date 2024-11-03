Live updates: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris election news





Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Saturday Night Live, making a surprise stop during the show's final episode before Election Day to give her fictional personality some advice ahead of Tuesday's presidential election. You got this, Harris told her SNL alter ego, Maya Rudolph.

The cold open began with a parody of CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins showing viewers a parody of Donald Trump before cutting to a behind-the-scenes photo of a fictional Harris rally in Philadelphia.

After Andy Samberg, as Doug Emhoff, left the set, Rudolph walked over to sit at a vanity table and wondered aloud, “I just wish I could talk to someone 'one who is in my place, you know, a black man from the South. Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area.

Harris sat across from Rudolph, who played the vice president several times this fall on Saturday Night Live, wearing a similar outfit.

You and me, sister, the vice president replied.

It's nice to see you, Kamala, and I'm just here to remind you that you have this because you can do something your opponent can't do. You can open doors, the vice president said through a set designed to look like a mirror.

At one point, Rudolph satirized the vice president's laughter, to which the vice president responded, “I don't really laugh like that, do I?”

A little, Rudolph, like Harris, responded.

Harris' appearance aligns with the campaign's media blitz in recent weeks that aims to reach voters where they are, including friendlier interviews with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper and radio personality Charlemagne Tha God as she remains in a deadlocked race with Trump two days before the election. Day.

She later told reporters that her appearance on SNL was fun.

