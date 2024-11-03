'Had no answer': When PM Modi's question on India-Australia ties baffled Jaishankar in 2014





Last update: November 3, 2024, 6:45 p.m. IST EAM S Jaishankar shared the story of 2014 while addressing the Indian community in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar | File image Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in Brisbane on Sunday, shared a story from 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's question on India-Australia relations left him speechless, prompting him to reflect to the ties between the two nations. Addressing the Indian community in Brisbane, EAM said: “I remember an initial conversation with him (PM Modi) in 2014. He asked me to explain why our relationship with Australia is not has not developed? Because he has it all. There is a language, a shared culture and a tradition and yet something is not happening. » Jaishankar admitted that he was left with no answers for Prime Minister Modi as he had not thought about the issue before. Things don't happen automatically. This requires effort, mission and leadership,” the EAM said. The government led by Prime Minister Modi, widely credited with changing India's diplomatic outlook in several ways, first came to power in 2014. Sharing his views on how bilateral relations between the two nations have evolved over the last decade, Jaishankar said, “It has not happened on autopilot. People on both sides went to great lengths to build it. » VIDEO | I mentioned PM Modi and I did so, for a particular reason. I remember a first conversation with him in 2014. He asked me to explain why our relationship with Australia has not developed? Because he has it all. There is a language, share pic.twitter.com/2NUdR3awbg Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2024 4 factors that shaped India-Australia ties Jaishankar highlighted the transformation in India-Australia relations, attributing progress to four key factors while reflecting on the evolving bilateral partnership between the two nations. Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian government, global dynamics and the contributions of the Indian diaspora for the evolution of Indo-Australian relations. I want to emphasize how much this relationship has changed over the last decade. There are four reasons. One PM Modi, two Australia, three the world and the fourth is all of you. This is the reason why the relationship has come a long way,” EAM said. EAM Jaishanka is on a five-day visit to Australia from November 3 to 7, during which he will inaugurate the fourth Indian consulate in Australia in Brisbane on November 4. News world 'Had no answer': When PM Modi's question on India-Australia ties baffled Jaishankar in 2014

