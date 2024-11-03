Kamala Harris takes aim at Donald Trump during 'SNL' skit





Ahead of the November 5 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on the sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL). The Democratic presidential candidate flew to New York after holding a rally in North Carolina, where her opponent, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, also held a rally in the crucial battleground.

Harris played a starring role in the November 2, 2024 Pre-Election Cold Open broadcasts. The sketch began by revisiting some of the most talked about campaign moments from last week, with Maya Rudolph continuing her portrayal of Harris and James Austin Johnson, clad in a trash vest, parodying Trump.

The sequence then cut to Rudolph's depiction of Harris sitting at a dressing table, wishing she could talk to someone who had been in [her] shoes, you know? A black woman of South Asian descent running for president, preferably from the Bay Area. Then the camera panned to Harris sitting on the other side of the fake mirror.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) and American actress Maya Rudolph attend Saturday Night Live at NBC studios in New York on November 2, 2024. Charly TriballeauGetty ImagesHarris and Rudolph perform a sketch on Saturday Night Live in New York York on November 2, 2024. 2, 2024. Charly TriballeauGetty Images

After lengthy applause from the crowd, Harris said she was there to remind Rudolph and, by extension, herself: You got this.

Harris continues: Because you can do something your opponent can't do. You Can Open the Doors, a jibe based on a viral clip of Trump struggling to open the door of a garbage truck this week.

Having hit their stride, Harris and Rudolph, who remained in character throughout, continued with a comedy-style pep talk, starting with the SNL star saying, “Now Kamala, take my palm-ala” , before both agree what America needs. to keep Kamala and continue like this.

The two then joined center stage for Rudolph to say she was voting for Harris next Tuesday and to deliver the show's iconic final lines together: And live from New York, it's Saturday night. Then it was up to this week's host, former SNL writer John Mulaney, to take over.

Harris has never hosted or guest-hosted the show before, but previously praised Rudolph's impression of her during an appearance on The View in October, saying of the SNL star: She's so good .

During this time, Trump hosted SNL twice: once in 2004 and once as a presidential candidate in 2015, although he has not appeared on SNL this season, nor since his presidency.

