What Donald Trump's victory would mean for immigration





Former President Donald Trump is promising a sweeping overhaul of U.S. immigration policy if he wins the election, reform that aims to build on and intensify the already tough measures of his first term.

Trump intends to launch mass deportations of millions of people, a plan that could be marked by widespread raids on workplaces and the involvement of the US military, while investing federal resources in the expansion of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

His proposed program would represent a sweeping shift in U.S. immigration policy, targeting millions of undocumented immigrants and redefining the nation's approach to newcomers.

Trump's dark view on immigration has helped define his political career since he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015. His rhetoric on the issue has raised fears that his immigration agenda is rooted in an idealized fantasy of racial purity. He said in a speech in December that migrants arriving in the United States are poisoning the blood of our country. Last month, he said undocumented immigrants who commit murder have bad genes.

Trump's proposals have reignited debates over the legality, ethics and potential societal impacts of such an extensive crackdown. Critics argue that his strategies could pose fundamental challenges to civil rights and humanitarian obligations. But the Trump campaign is trying to capitalize on growing public discontent over immigration and border security, presenting its plans as a necessary response to what Trump describes as a national crisis.

Here's what you need to know about Trump's immigration plan if he wins the presidential election.

Mass deportations

Trump is making his plans for mass expulsions of undocumented immigrants a central part of his potential second term. He has signaled ambition to carry out what he calls the largest national deportation operation in American history. That could mean a years-long effort to expel an estimated 11 million people who are in the country without authorization. His administration aims to take advantage of expedited eviction processes, which allow for quick evictions without the usual court hearings.

His campaign stressed that such measures fit within existing legal frameworks and would not require new legislation. They argue that mass deportations would benefit American workers by raising wages and improving working conditions. However, experts warn that the abrupt departure of millions of immigrants would likely lead to economic instability, particularly in sectors heavily dependent on an undocumented workforce, such as agriculture and hospitality.

Critics of Trump's deportation strategy say it is inhumane, citing potential due process violations and the trauma that mass deportations could inflict on families and communities. Many of the people targeted have lived in the United States for years and have children who are U.S. citizens. The implications of such a radical policy shift could also extend far beyond immigration, fundamentally reshaping the country's demographic and economic landscape.

Using the military for immigration

Trump's proposal to use the military to enforce immigration marks a significant escalation in the federal government's approach to undocumented immigrants. Invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 and the Insurrection Act, he plans to deploy federal troops to help apprehend migrants at the southern border, a move that raises serious legal and ethical concerns about the military's role in the application of national laws.

Trump said he would move thousands of troops currently stationed overseas to the U.S. southern border. He also said he would deploy the U.S. Navy to enforce a blockade of the entry of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the country.

The militarization of immigration policy reflects Trump's broader strategy of framing immigration as a security threat, portraying all undocumented immigrants as dangers to public safety. The intention is to create an unprecedented formidable presence at the border, reinforced by the National Guard and local police from Republican-led states. Supporters argue that this approach is essential for national security, while critics see it as a dangerous precedent that undermines civil liberties and could lead to excessive force against vulnerable populations.

Trump also wants to build new detention camps to house undocumented immigrants awaiting deportation, which the campaign says would allow for faster processing and removal of immigrants. This effort would likely also include the military. Opponents fear this approach mirrors past abuses in immigration enforcement, where individuals' rights are neglected in favor of rapid, large-scale deportations.

Workplace raids

A second Trump administration would consider expanding workplace raids as a method of identifying and arresting undocumented immigrants. This strategy, which he also strengthened during his first term, aims to increase the visibility and enforcement of immigration laws in the daily context, targeting sectors that frequently employ illegal workers.

Trump suggested that these raids would not only deter unauthorized employment but also lead to significant changes in the labor market, benefiting American workers. However, the practical implications of such raids could be far-reaching, disrupting local economies and sowing fear within immigrant communities. Critics say workplace raids often result in chaos, separating families and exacerbating the vulnerabilities of immigrant populations. The resulting climate of distrust can cause immigrants to be afraid to report crimes or seek help in dangerous situations, for fear of deportation.

Border wall expansion

Expanding and strengthening the border wall is another cornerstone of Trump's immigration agenda, a promise that resonates deeply with his base.

The border between the United States and Mexico stretches almost 2,000 miles. During Trump's first term, the U.S. government built less than 500 miles of border wall, much of which replaced smaller, dilapidated barriers.

Trump's GOP platform, released at the Republican National Convention in July, promised: “We will complete the border wall.” Trump has signaled his intention to redirect military funding toward building new sections of the wall, defying Congressional appropriations, an approach that mirrors the tactics of his first term, when he prioritized border security over to other federal funding priorities.

Supporters of the wall say it is necessary for national security and the control of illegal immigration. Still, critics say the wall represents a misguided allocation of resources, with many experts saying immigration challenges require comprehensive reforms rather than punitive measures.

The prospect of new construction raises environmental and logistical concerns, particularly in areas where natural landscapes could be disrupted. Additionally, whether a border wall will have a deterrent effect remains debated, with studies suggesting that a comprehensive approach addressing the root causes of migration would be more effective in the long term.

Returning to the Remain in Mexico policy

Trump promised to restore the Remain in Mexico policy he implemented during his first term.

term. The policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, required migrants who entered the United States through the southern border and sought asylum to return to Mexico while their cases were heard. Under the Trump administration, this has led to more than 65,000 non-Mexico migrants struggling to find temporary shelter in northern Mexico.

More Border Patrol Agents

Trump plans to hire 10,000 new Border Patrol agents. That could be a difficult task, as the U.S. Border Patrol has struggled to fill existing positions due to low morale and funding issues. Trump has promised to offer pay raises and bonuses to improve recruitment and retention at the agency.

Trump's plan would expand the Border Patrol by 50% and require congressional approval. However, the campaign did not specify how it would obtain the necessary funding. In February, Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed on a border security deal that would have added 1,500 more Border Patrol agents and immigration personnel and expanded the roster of immigration judges and asylum officers. President Joe Biden has promised to sign the measure. But the bill died after Trump told Republicans to wait to act until after the election.

Ending birthright citizenship

On his first day back in office, Trump promised to issue an executive order ending the long-standing constitutional principle that children born in the United States obtain citizenship. Trump said he would direct federal agencies to require that any child born in the United States have at least one parent who is a legal permanent resident or citizen, before they can be issued a passport or Social Security number .

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution guarantees all people born in the United States the rights of citizens, regardless of race. Ratified in 1868, this amendment was intended to remedy the harm caused by the Supreme Court's Dred Scott decision of 1857, which ruled that blacks were not citizens. Any executive action taken by Trump to deny birthright citizenship to people born in the United States will certainly be challenged in the courts and will likely be challenged all the way to the Supreme Court.

Ideological screenings for immigrants

Trump has promised to reinstate the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries that he implemented during his first term. His campaign wrote on X in October 2023 that he would reinstate and expand the ban on travel from countries rife with terrorism and implement strict ideological screening for all immigrants.

In the message, the Trump campaign discussed plans to send immigration agents to protests in the United States to expel pro-jihadist demonstrators from the country and to revoke the student visas of radical anti-American and anti-Semitic foreigners. in universities. Sympathy for jihadists, Hamas, or Hamas ideology will automatically be disqualifying for immigrants seeking entry to the United States, the campaign writes.

These ideas were developed in the GOP platform adopted at the Republican National Convention in July. Republicans will use existing federal law to prevent Christian-hating foreign Communists, Marxists and socialists from entering America, the party platform says.

