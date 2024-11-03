ASEAN countries face glut of Chinese exports

The developed economies of West and East Asia are not the only countries facing the adverse second-order consequences of China's overcapacity. The manufacturing sectors of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries are also facing intense pressures. This is a particularly acute policy problem given that in most ASEAN countries the manufacturing sector accounts for more than 20 percent of GDP.

While each manufacturing subsector has its idiosyncratic drivers, there are common underlying structural forces driving China Inc.'s export machine. The collapse of China's real estate sector has reduced demand for goods such as steel. This also put downward pressure on already parsimonious household consumption, given the relatively important role of real estate as a store of wealth for Chinese households.

Beijing's response has been to prioritize the so-called real economy and channel low-cost capital into the manufacturing sector. Lending to the sector has grown exponentially in recent years. These low-cost loans have increased the considerable state incentives already enjoyed by Chinese manufacturers, who operate in a supply-side nirvana. The Kiel Institute recently found that direct and indirect industrial subsidies (e.g., cheap land, credit, and electricity) in China are up to nine times those in the United States relative to overall GDP.

The problem for the global manufacturing industry as a whole is that these subsidies come at the cost of lower Chinese consumption. The reduction in public spending on social protection is an obvious manifestation of this. The corollary is that China buys fewer manufactured goods from the rest of the world. With low internal demand, supply is bursting at the seams. This becomes surprisingly visible in trade figures. Thailand's trade deficit with China increased from US$20 billion in 2020 to US$36.6 billion in 2023. Malaysia's deficit increased from US$3 billion to US$14 billion in during the same period. Only Indonesia managed a modest surplus thanks to increased exports of nickel and metals.

The range of sectors concerned is much wider than today's higher value-added goods such as electric vehicles (EVs). In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that he wants a modern industrial system to expand into traditional labor-intensive sectors such as clothing, toys and furniture. Instead of migrating to lower-cost destinations, the risk is that these operations remain in China in an increasingly automated form.

All of this will have potentially serious consequences for ASEAN economies, both where they are now and where they would like to go.

In Indonesia, fierce competition from Chinese exporters forced textile factories to lay off 49,000 workers in the first half of 2024 (Kevin Limbri/Unsplash)

Take the example of clothing. This sector employs more than 7.5 million people Vietnam, Indonesia And Cambodia alone, and constitutes a considerable source of foreign currency. In Indonesia, fierce competition from Chinese exporters forces factories to lay off workers 49,000 workers in the first half of 2024. Indonesia has spent the past few months in anxious indecision, considering tariffs of up to 200 percent on textiles, in addition to ceramics and cosmetics.

Known as the Strait of Southeast Asia, Thailand has developed an automotive sector that has long made most of its neighbors green with envy. Traditionally dominated by Japanese automakers manufacturing internal combustion vehicles, Thailand has become a hub for exports to 200,000 vehicles every year in Australia alone. The Japanese, as they tend to do in most markets where they assemble cars, have cultivated extensive local automotive supplier networks.

ASEAN may be in a unique position to benefit from rising Western tariffs on China.

The Thai government recently decided to court Chinese investment in electric vehicles by importing Chinese-made vehicles duty-free. quota on the development of local factories. This agreement was softened by consumer subsidies. Everything is fine. What this agreement did not foresee was the brutal price war and the overcapacity of the Chinese domestic market, two phenomena which are now serious. overwhelmed at the Thai market. This is bad news for Thai local automobiles supplier networks and inheritance Japanese automakers. Both have joined the ranks of the almost 2,000 factories which closed its doors in Thailand last year. Bangkok has kindly asked Chinese automakers to use more local suppliers, but nothing is being done. guarantee they will oblige given the political imperative to preserve Chinese jobs and production.

Steel is another notable case study. The proliferation of tariffs targeting Chinese steel in Western markets has had the unintended effect of making ASEAN a more attractive export destination. MalaysiaThailand and Vietnam are among ASEAN countries that have been forced to also increase their tariffs. Like most countries, but with some added effects, ASEAN states are struggling to craft a coherent response beyond a few tariff swipes.

Besides wanting to avoid stinging the dragon, ASEAN's dilemma is complicated by the fact that Chinese imports often serve as entries into finished products intended for Western markets. ASEAN may be in a unique position to benefit from rising Western tariffs on China. Supply chain diversification and strong consumer demand mean the United States is now once again ASEAN's largest export market.

As always, different interest groups push policymakers in different directions. The interests of Indonesian nickel smelters, Malaysian oil palm plantations and Thai farmers are very different from those of Cambodian textile workers and Vietnamese steelmakers. Resolving these tensions will be crucial to the vitality of ASEAN’s manufacturing sector and economic robustness.