Politics
Covid mourner angered by Badenoch's insulting Partygate remarks | Party door
Families bereaved by the Covid pandemic say they are insulted by Kemi Badenoch's claim that the Partygate scandal was exaggerated.
The new Conservative Party leader also told the BBC that Boris Johnson had fallen into the trap of breaking lockdown rules that should never have been introduced.
Nazir Afzal, a former chief prosecutor in the north-west of England whose older brother Umar died from Covid while self-isolating, said Badenoch's words could not obscure the horrors of the pandemic.
He said: Ms Badenoch must remember that people were dying and being stored in industrial fridges while members of the government celebrated in violation of the rules they had created for the rest of us. It was a matter of trust and integrity and such failure can never be overstated.
Naomi Fulop, whose mother, Christina, died in January 2021, six days before one of the Downing Street parties that broke the rules, said Badenoch's comments were insulting and extremely painful.
She said: It is not possible to overstate the impact of government parties when my mother died alone. We then had to have a very small funeral, like thousands and thousands of other people.
Fulop, who is a member of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (CBFJUK) group, added: I think she's trying to please people who don't agree with the lockdown. She is deeply mistaken, because no one is in favor of confinement. Lockdowns are something to be put in place when all else has failed.
Fulop also claimed Badenoch's comments risked undermining public confidence in the government's future public health messaging. All the scientists are saying there will be another pandemic, the question is when and if, so this absolutely undermines public confidence in government and public health messaging, which is very concerning, he said. -she declared.
Fulop added: Badenoch said the Conservative Party needed to have an honest conversation about what was wrong and one of the big things that was wrong was Partygate, so I'm quite mystified that she doesn't realize the impact this has had on families like mine and the general public.
Matt Fowler, whose father Ian, 56, died of Covid in April 2020, said: It looks like she is trying to cover up her party's failures, which is horrible and insulting. This shows a complete lack of empathy or self-awareness which is hugely detrimental to public trust.
Fowler, who is also a member of CBFJUK, said: The fact that ministers were breaking shielding rules put in place specifically to protect people, while other people were obeying those rules and not being able to say goodbye to their loved ones, was horrible. . It was a snub to the general public.
Dr Simon Williams, a behavioral scientist and public health researcher at Swansea University, said Badenoch's remarks were shameful.
He said: Research has shown that the Partygate and other scandals have actually had an effect on public trust in government and particularly public trust in the rules. So, in addition to being offensive, it is very unhelpful to try to retrospectively downplay the impact of Partygate.
He added: “There was a real feeling that those who set the rules were flouting or bending them, which really undermined the public message. So there are repercussions in saying that this was all exaggerated.
Nathan Oswin, who is leading the TUC's work on the Covid public inquiry, said: From what key workers have told us, it's hard to believe they think it's overblown.
The public inquiry into Covid-19 has shown time and again the extent to which the Partygate revelations have caused harm to people across the country.
It is now up to the inquiry to establish the facts and for the public to make up their own minds about the legacy of rule-breaking at Downing Street.
