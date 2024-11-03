Donald Trump's Last Temptation: How He Inspired Evangelicals to Follow Satan





Many distractions in this life can lead a person away from their true path. Even as I put these words together, I think about everything that has nothing to do with my writing. I'm thinking about my career and need to find a job that will get me out of constant underemployment. I find myself looking around the café where I write. I watch the others talk. I wonder about their lives and why they seem to have understood something that I haven't. Sometimes I think about my history of making bad decisions historically. I think about my bills, my kids, my past partners, my family, and all the ways I generally feel sorry for myself. Meanwhile, good work must be done. In my own understanding, God's work must be done, but the distractions and temptations of this world keep me far from the ministry and teachings of Jesus Christ.

As I reflect on the temptations in my own life, I realize that the current leadership of the evangelical Church in America – which corresponds to my own religious background – has fallen prey to the temptations offered by Donald Trump. These temptations are eerily similar to the temptations the devil offered Jesus in the desert, before Jesus began his ministry.

For those of you who don't know this story, famously told in the Gospel of Luke, Jesus goes into the desert to fast for 40 days and prepare to do his work. At that point, Satan comes to him, offering the same three temptations, at least as Christians understand them, that can lead anyone away from their true path. These are the same temptations that Trump has offered to the evangelical movement, except that the evangelical movement has chosen to follow Trump as he leads them away from God and closer to the path laid out by the devil himself.

The first temptation was to transform the stones into bread. Jesus should have starved at that point, but his famous response was that man does not live by bread alone. I have to admit that the idea of ​​having more money – more bread, both literally and metaphorically – is as powerful for me as it is for anyone else. I want to give my daughters more, and every time I have to explain to them why I can't afford something, it breaks my heart. Yet I also understand that money has the potential to lead me down a dangerous path, away from my true calling as a teacher and counselor.

Trump has offered the evangelical Church plenty of bread and the opportunity to live as he does. There are invitations to Mar-a-Lago, trips on the Trump plane, tax breaks for the rich, and, on a larger scale, an economy built to benefit the richest people in our society, among which eminent evangelical ministers. In all areas of life, when money becomes the ultimate goal, community is undermined, art suffers, and truth is distorted. The Church is no different. By the way, evangelical leaders are terrified of this message. They twist themselves in theological knots, teaching and preaching that it is acceptable to be both a millionaire and a minister of the gospel of Christ.

I don't know if this is the case or not, but I do know that there is a specific message in the Gospel about the temptation of greed, and I know that temptation can undermine the teachings of Jesus Christ . Somehow, for many evangelical Christians, paying decent wages to the working class, providing opportunities for the disadvantaged, and welcoming foreigners have become bad things, and giving tax breaks to billionaires has become a foundation of the Christian faith. Trump has offered evangelical leaders almost unlimited bags of cash, and these leaders will do anything to get their hands on it.

The second temptation of the devil is the offer of protection and security. In the Gospel he urges Jesus to jump from the roof of the temple: if he is truly the son of God, his father will surely protect him. Jesus responds that we must not put the Lord God to the test. This is an interesting temptation that we often encounter in life. The desire for comfort, security and protection is almost universal. Throughout my career, I have longed for job protection, for example, but that is never guaranteed when you are committed to telling the truth. Diplomacy has never been my strong point and my professional life has been difficult. I wish it wasn't that way, but over time I've learned that sometimes safety becomes more important to people than their own integrity.

I see it in the evangelical support of Donald Trump. His offer of protection is clear and he talks about it all the time. He promises to protect Christians from the evil forces of liberalism. The left is coming for your weapons, he told them. They will persecute you because of your Christian faith. Your children are at risk of being converted by the “woke” crowd on college campuses, on television, and in big cities. Fear not, believing Christians, Donald Trump will keep you safe.

The problem with this message – aside from the fact that it came from the devil – is that there was no promise of safety for those who chose to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Indeed, it is the disciple who risks his own safety by choosing to love his enemies, heal the sick, serve the poor, and love those who are excluded, imprisoned, or powerless. It's hard to do, under any circumstances, but especially for someone who sits at home on his couch and only cares about the rights of people who agree with him and think like him .

It should be obvious that Jesus Christ did not live a safe, protected, or comfortable life. Promises of protection and security would have knocked him off course, just as Trump’s temptations have pushed evangelical leaders away from what should be their true mission.

The last temptation offered by the devil and by Trump is the most obvious. The devil offers Jesus power over the entire world, and all he has to do is kneel before Satan and submit to his authority. I feel like I have almost nothing to write here – the truth is stronger than anything I can express in words. People support politicians, most of the time, based on what they perceive to be their own self-interest. I'm no different. My fight for the working class and for the first generation students I have worked with and supported has been at the heart of my politics. I'm not looking for power per se, but I definitely want more and better opportunities for the people I love. The idea of ​​gaining personal power and greater influence is a natural temptation but, again, could lead me away from my true calling on the front lines of this work.

Power corrupts, as is certainly the case with evangelical support for Donald Trump. Pastor Robert Jeffress is not the only example, but no one embodies the corrupting force of this temptation better than him. This man loves the power of the White House and the power that Trump has provided him with. Jeffress will create whatever theological explanations he can in his effort to bring Trump back to the White House.

I often listen to Jeffress on the radio. He's a good speaker, about as good as you can get in evangelical matters. He likes to tell the story of how he was able to convince himself of the Oval Office while on a school trip to Washington as a teenager. Perhaps it's a more instructive parable than he realizes, because Jeffress has been doing everything he can to get back into that office ever since. In fact, it was enough for him to submit to the authority of Donald Trump. This temptation, the corrupting force of power, can prevent a person of faith from supporting the people they claim to help. Once these ministers taste that kind of power, it's like an addiction. Nothing else can satisfy them.

The American evangelical church has submitted to Donald Trump — and further distanced itself from a man who served the poor, healed the sick, loved his neighbors and taught his followers to do the same.

My recent job was as a hospice chaplain, caring for dying people and their families. It’s work that stays with you on a very deep level. Every day I am faced with families trying to say goodbye to a loved one and people trying to say goodbye to life. It's not always a peaceful transition, no matter what many of us would like to believe. There is sometimes great anxiety, loss of control and anger.

What I learned is a big but simple truth: death happens to all of us, no matter what. People of faith, people who have succeeded, people who have failed, people who believe they have done everything right and people who have done almost everything wrong. Their lives before the final stage are of little importance, and these last days are often difficult and sad. The comfort of this world has left them. Power, security and money are all gone and ultimately revealed to be meaningless activities. These things – the temptations of Trump and the devil – tend to lead a person away from their true path, distorting their relationships, their career, their family life, their art or writing, their politics and their faith.

I have come to the inescapable conclusion that the teachings of Christ and those of the Evangelical Church in America point in opposite directions. The evangelical Church is getting closer to the devil. He submitted to Donald Trump and distanced himself ever further from a man who served the poor, healed the sick, loved his neighbors and taught his supporters to do the same. Evangelical leaders have stopped listening to Christ. There is only one other alternative.

