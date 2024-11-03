PM Modi wants to retain power at all costs, says Priyanka Gandhi





Congress leader and Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with young voters at Mananthavady in Wayanad on November 3, 2024. | Photo credit: Special arrangement

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday (November 3, 2024) launched a scathing attack on the Union government led by Narendra Modi, accusing it of giving the priority to the interests of large companies. the well-being of ordinary people. Addressing a public meeting as part of her election campaign, Ms Vadra said Mr Modi was seeking to cling to power by sowing division, inciting hatred and undermining democratic institutions. Modiji's government works only for his wealthy business allies, she said. Their goal is not to improve your quality of life, create jobs, or improve health and education. It's simply about maintaining power by any means possible, dividing people, stoking anger, and taking away your rights. Unemployment, inflation Ms. Vadra highlighted the alarming rates of unemployment and inflation in the country during her campaign. Unemployment is at a record level in the country. You work tirelessly to educate your children, but finding a job for them has become almost impossible, she said. Ms Vadra also criticized the rise in prices of essential commodities, saying it posed a significant challenge to the people. The rising cost of living puts immense pressure on ordinary citizens, she said. Ms. Vadra also did not shy away from criticizing the state government, especially regarding its alleged negligence in providing modern medical facilities in the district. My brother fought diligently to establish the Wayanad Government Medical College, achieving some success. However, the necessary facilities still need to be strengthened, she added. She expressed disappointment that despite the efforts made by the state government to inaugurate the college, it is yet to start functioning fully. It is disheartening to see a sign saying Wayanad Medical College with no real medical services offered. It should operate at full capacity to serve the community, Ms Vadra said. Praise to residents Celebrating the spirit of the people of Wayanads, Ms. Vadra praised them for their resilience and legacy of resistance against oppression. This land thrives on unity among religions. You are the descendants of great leaders like Pazhassi Raja, Thalakkal Chanthu and Edachena Kunkan, who always stood for justice and equality, she said. She also expressed gratitude for the support given to her brother, Rahul Gandhi, especially during his difficult times. When my brother faced incessant attacks from the BJP, it was you, my dear brothers and sisters, who recognized his truthfulness and determination. You supported him, strengthening his resolve to fight for justice, Ms. Vadra said. The Wayanad constituency, a stronghold of the Congress party, is expecting a three-way contest in the upcoming polls, featuring Ms Gandhi, BJP MP Navya Haridas and Left Democratic candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Ms. Vadra is also contesting the general elections for the seat vacated by her brother after his election from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

