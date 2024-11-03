Imran Khan's lawyer Intezar Panjutha returns home after police track him down in Attock





Islamabad Police managed to recover Imran Khan's spokesperson and lawyer Intezar Hussain Panjutha after he was dramatically rescued from Hassan Abdal. After his recovery, he was taken to the federal capital for questioning and then allowed to return home, Express News reported on Sunday.

According to police reports, Panjutha was taken into preventive custody from Attock and shifted to Islamabad, where his statement was recorded under section 161 at Kohsar police station.

Authorities confirmed that he left the police station with his brother, Zaeem Panjutha, and returned home. A detailed report regarding his recovery will be presented to the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Panjutha had gone missing on October 8, prompting the filing of a petition for his reinstatement in the Islamabad High Court, which heard the case under the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

During the hearing on November 1, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan assured the court that Panjutha would be found within 24 hours. Police revealed that a suspicious vehicle was stopped in the area of ​​Hassan Abdal police station on Saturday evening and early Sunday.

Once arrested, the occupants fled, triggering a police chase. Chased, the suspects opened fire, but eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. After searching the vehicle, police found Panjutha blindfolded, with her hands tied behind her back and her legs tied.

Panjutha reported that his captors spoke Pashtun and that he was subjected to violence during his captivity. He revealed that they drove him for four hours and demanded a ransom of Rs20 million.

Attock DPO Sardar Ghiyas Gul informed Express News that efforts are on to arrest the suspects based on the information provided by Panjutha. He added that since the main kidnapping case was registered in Islamabad, the city police team, headed by the city SP, will continue its investigations.

