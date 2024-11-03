While eating fried rice with Jokowi, Prabowo admits he doesn't talk about politics





SOLO, investor.id – President Prabowo Subianto enjoyed an evening with the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Angkringan Omah Semar, Solo, Sunday (3/11/2024). Prabowo stopped by Solo after a working visit to Merauke. When they arrived at Jokowi's residence, Prabowo chatted for about 20 minutes, then they both went to Angkringan Omah Semar to enjoy wedangan (drinks) while having dinner. Several media teams had the opportunity to capture the moment when the two of them were having dinner. Both appeared to be chatting intimately while eating the dishes that had been served to them. About an hour later, Prabowo and Jokowi left the wedangan. The two men immediately got into the car. Prabowo had time to open his window and give interviews to the waiting media team. President Jokowi was seen sitting next to Prabowo in the car. “We talk about this and that,” he said, laughing and looking at Jokowi who was laughing with him. When asked about his visit to Solo, Prabowo said he enjoyed Javanese fried rice while chatting with Jokowi. “Eating Javanese fried rice is really delicious,” Prabowo said, laughing again with Jokowi. Meanwhile, when asked if the two had discussed the issue of the 2024 regional elections (Pilkada), Prabowo just laughed while giving a thumbs up. However, he later responded that there was no political discussion during the dinner with Jokowi that evening. “There is no politics in this,” Prabowo concluded, walking away from the wedangan. Editor: Maswin

