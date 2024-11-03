Big shock for Donald Trump as Kamala Harris ascends to leadership position in deep red Iowa: 'It's tough for'





Kamala Harris, US vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, defeated Donald Trump in a stunning last-minute poll in crucial battleground state Iowa. The survey results were revealed three days before Tuesday's historic presidential election.

Kamala Harris has outperformed her Republican opponent Donald Trump in Iowa polls, even though early signs suggested Trump would win the crucial Hawkeye state. (AP)

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey indicates that the US vice president is currently ahead of Trump by 47% to 44%.

What did the early polls say about Iowa?

This follows a previous Iowa poll in September that showed Trump leading Harris by a commanding 4-point margin. Amazingly, in a June survey, he was 18 points ahead of his then-competitor, Joe Biden.

That margin, which falls within the poll's 3.4-point sampling error, indicates there is no clear favorite in the state, which has been firmly positioned in the GOP column throughout throughout this year's campaign.

Unlike the September Iowa poll, which showed a slight lead for Trump, the results indicate a shift in favor of Harris. According to this survey, 47% of likely voters supported Trump, compared to 43% for Harris.

Investigator J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., said: “It's hard for anyone to say they saw this coming, adding that Harris clearly rose to a leadership position, the Register reported.

In the last four presidential elections, Iowa has had a mixed record, with Barack Obama winning the state in 2008 and 2012 and Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Iowa women and older voters choose Harris over Trump

The new poll shows Iowa women choosing Harris over Trump by a wide margin (56% to 36%), while men support Trump by a smaller margin (52% to 38%).

The survey further indicates that older voters are strongly supportive of Harris' campaign. Meanwhile, likely voters under 35 are split about evenly, supporting Harris with 46% and Trump with 44%.

Harris' victory in Iowa would be a significant turnaround since the state supported Trump in 2016 and 2020.

