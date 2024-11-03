The revealed that The massing of North Korean troops in Russia, apparently to help President Vladimir Putin in his brutal invasion of Ukraine, has fueled Western fears that autocratic states are uniting to undermine the interests of democracies. There East an authoritarian but shaky coalition that depends on China's tolerance for chaos.

The war in Ukraine was a showcase of cooperation between four states, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, which share an antipathy toward the United States and the international order that they represent. Since invading its neighbor in 2022, Russia has been sourcing drones and missiles from Iran. In October, Washington sanctioned Chinese companies that worked with Russian companies to produce drones. China also supplies Russia with vital components that help power its war machine, according to U.S. officials. And now North Korean troops have arrived in Russia where, according to Ukrainian officials, they are preparing to join the invading forces. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that if the troops participated in the war, it would be a very, very serious problem, with potential implications in both Europe and Asia.

Yet this cooperation masks the divisions between the world's major autocracies. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran do not necessarily agree on how to achieve their common goal: countering American domination. Putin chose an expansionist war. North Korea and Iran, impoverished, isolated from the West and fiercely anti-American, have little to lose, and something material to gain, by helping Russia. But China's calculus is more complex, as its desire to change the current world order is tempered by its dependence on that same order. The Chinese economy remains too dependent on the United States and its partners to risk being heavily sanctioned for shipping weapons to Putin.

Constrained by these competing interests, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has taken a generally cautious approach to his global ambitions. It apparently aims to preserve some global stability to protect the Chinese economy while gradually increasing China's power. But at the same time, it has deepened relations with Russia and Iran, even as their leaders foment chaos in Europe and the Middle East.

Washington is pressuring Beijing to intervene and curb North Korea's cooperation with Russia, but Xi has not shown much interest in leveraging his influence to rein in his autocratic friends. He met with Putin just a day before the Biden administration revealed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. It's unclear what happened between the two, but the troops stayed.

It can be argued that China not only authorizes, but indirectly finances all of these disruptions. The United States has sanctioned Russia, Iran, and North Korea, leading these three countries to become heavily dependent on China. Trade between China and Russia reached a record $240 billion last year. Russian companies are even turning to the Chinese currency, the yuan, to replace the US dollar. China buys almost all of Iran's oil exports and accounts for 90 percent of North Korea's foreign trade. These three countries could have continued their wars, nuclear programs and terrorist campaigns without economic ties to China. But Beijing's support undoubtedly helps, and Xi is apparently willing to accept the outcome.

The destabilizing activities of other autocracies could appear as a victory for China, as they effectively drain the West's resources and undermine its standing in the world. But they are also risky, because the unrest they create could backfire on China. For example, a broader war in the Middle East could disrupt energy markets and harm China's economy. Xi is not in a diplomatic or military position in the Middle East to contain the damage. Meanwhile, North Korea's deployment in Russia threatens to escalate the war in Ukraine: South Korean president warned that Seoul could respond by providing Ukraine with offensive weapons. Chinese leaders have little to gain by focusing the efforts of the Americas' European and Asian allies against Russia. If the war spreads, U.S. and European leaders could step up sanctions against China to force it to reduce its support for Moscow.

The conundrum of Chinese foreign policy is that it seeks both to completely upend the international order in the long term and to preserve it in the short term. Xi's solution to this problem is to reduce China's dependence on the United States and the global system it dominates in the medium term. It aims for self-sufficiency and encourages closer trade and investment ties with the Global South in order to shift China's economy away from Western technology and consumer markets. China would then have greater freedom to support autocracies such as Russia, Iran and North Korea in their destabilizing activities.

But it's the future. For now, Xi is willing to tolerate a world in flames, in the hope that China will not be burned. By fueling tensions with the West, it risks harming the Chinese economy and complicating its geopolitical ambitions. What will the Chinese leader do if this bet does not succeed? With friends like Xis, maybe he doesn't need enemies.