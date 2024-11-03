Politics
China and the Axis of Disruption
North Korean troops are in Russia. Is this really what is best for Beijing?
The revealed that The massing of North Korean troops in Russia, apparently to help President Vladimir Putin in his brutal invasion of Ukraine, has fueled Western fears that autocratic states are uniting to undermine the interests of democracies. There East an authoritarian but shaky coalition that depends on China's tolerance for chaos.
The war in Ukraine was a showcase of cooperation between four states, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, which share an antipathy toward the United States and the international order that they represent. Since invading its neighbor in 2022, Russia has been sourcing drones and missiles from Iran. In October, Washington sanctioned Chinese companies that worked with Russian companies to produce drones. China also supplies Russia with vital components that help power its war machine, according to U.S. officials. And now North Korean troops have arrived in Russia where, according to Ukrainian officials, they are preparing to join the invading forces. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that if the troops participated in the war, it would be a very, very serious problem, with potential implications in both Europe and Asia.
Yet this cooperation masks the divisions between the world's major autocracies. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran do not necessarily agree on how to achieve their common goal: countering American domination. Putin chose an expansionist war. North Korea and Iran, impoverished, isolated from the West and fiercely anti-American, have little to lose, and something material to gain, by helping Russia. But China's calculus is more complex, as its desire to change the current world order is tempered by its dependence on that same order. The Chinese economy remains too dependent on the United States and its partners to risk being heavily sanctioned for shipping weapons to Putin.
Constrained by these competing interests, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has taken a generally cautious approach to his global ambitions. It apparently aims to preserve some global stability to protect the Chinese economy while gradually increasing China's power. But at the same time, it has deepened relations with Russia and Iran, even as their leaders foment chaos in Europe and the Middle East.
Washington is pressuring Beijing to intervene and curb North Korea's cooperation with Russia, but Xi has not shown much interest in leveraging his influence to rein in his autocratic friends. He met with Putin just a day before the Biden administration revealed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. It's unclear what happened between the two, but the troops stayed.
It can be argued that China not only authorizes, but indirectly finances all of these disruptions. The United States has sanctioned Russia, Iran, and North Korea, leading these three countries to become heavily dependent on China. Trade between China and Russia reached a record $240 billion last year. Russian companies are even turning to the Chinese currency, the yuan, to replace the US dollar. China buys almost all of Iran's oil exports and accounts for 90 percent of North Korea's foreign trade. These three countries could have continued their wars, nuclear programs and terrorist campaigns without economic ties to China. But Beijing's support undoubtedly helps, and Xi is apparently willing to accept the outcome.
The destabilizing activities of other autocracies could appear as a victory for China, as they effectively drain the West's resources and undermine its standing in the world. But they are also risky, because the unrest they create could backfire on China. For example, a broader war in the Middle East could disrupt energy markets and harm China's economy. Xi is not in a diplomatic or military position in the Middle East to contain the damage. Meanwhile, North Korea's deployment in Russia threatens to escalate the war in Ukraine: South Korean president warned that Seoul could respond by providing Ukraine with offensive weapons. Chinese leaders have little to gain by focusing the efforts of the Americas' European and Asian allies against Russia. If the war spreads, U.S. and European leaders could step up sanctions against China to force it to reduce its support for Moscow.
The conundrum of Chinese foreign policy is that it seeks both to completely upend the international order in the long term and to preserve it in the short term. Xi's solution to this problem is to reduce China's dependence on the United States and the global system it dominates in the medium term. It aims for self-sufficiency and encourages closer trade and investment ties with the Global South in order to shift China's economy away from Western technology and consumer markets. China would then have greater freedom to support autocracies such as Russia, Iran and North Korea in their destabilizing activities.
But it's the future. For now, Xi is willing to tolerate a world in flames, in the hope that China will not be burned. By fueling tensions with the West, it risks harming the Chinese economy and complicating its geopolitical ambitions. What will the Chinese leader do if this bet does not succeed? With friends like Xis, maybe he doesn't need enemies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2024/11/china-russia-north-korea/680496/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What will become of the new director general of Macau? — CDC Games
- Prabowo visits Joko Widodo, dinner at Angkringan Solo –
- US tells Iran Israeli response to attacks could be no-holds-barred
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis has a trio making the finals at the Wake Forest Invitation
- Return of jailed former Pakistani leader's kidnapped lawyer sparks controversy
- Rahul Gandhi refrains from criticizing PM Modi during election campaign, says it's 'boring'
- 'Something is seriously wrong': Kumble blows away IND's shabby batting show; wants Gambhir and Agarkar to 'introspect'
- Erdogan opens window of opportunity to end Kurdish conflict
- Partygate scandal was 'overblown,' says new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch
- Prabowo and Jokowi share dinner at Javanese restaurant in Solo
- UK cold weather map shows November snow freezing at brutal 0C Arctic | weather | tidings
- Alexander Zverev surpasses Ugo Humbert to take the Paris Masters title