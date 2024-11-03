Trump's latest campaign message drowned out by distractions and disconnection





Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his campaign rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, United States, November 1, 2024.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump's final week of running against Vice President Kamala Harris has been dogged by a series of controversial remarks and unforced errors that threaten to silence his final argument to voters, amid a deluge of Democratic attacks and legal reactions.

Throughout the week, Trump's campaign released thousands of ads focused on his policy agenda: universal tariffs, deeper tax cuts and mass immigrant deportations. But what garnered the most attention were a comedian's insults about Puerto Rico, Trump's violent rhetoric toward a political opponent and a comment about women.

Last Sunday, the Republican presidential candidate kicked off his final week of campaigning with a lively rally at New York's Madison Square Garden. The event was billed as an economic pitch to New Yorkers, but that message was drowned out by a circus of crude and sometimes downright racist remarks from some of the introductory speakers.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's first set drew the strongest reaction after he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States, October 27, 2024.

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Hinchcliffe's comments sparked a wave of criticism from Puerto Rican celebrities like musician Bad Bunny, as well as elected officials and voters.

“It's not working well, I think people are pretty irritated,” Allentown, Pennsylvania, Mayor Matt Tuerk told NBC News on Tuesday. “Enraged is a word I've heard a few people say.”

Pennsylvania, a swing state with 19 electoral votes, has a large Puerto Rican population, adding to the political damage caused by Hinchcliffe's offensive comments.

Trump campaign officials spent the hours and days following the MSG rally cleaning house and trying to distance their candidate from controversy.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said Sunday evening.

Democrats and the Harris campaign seized on the controversy.

“We saw what happened in New York at Madison Square Garden as yet another attempt to divide us,” Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, said Thursday at a local campaign stop in Pennsylvania. “The disrespect shown to our fellow citizens of Puerto Rico was not only unnecessary, it was incredibly hurtful.”

Trump's final message was also overshadowed by his verbal attacks on former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the Republican officials who became a key campaign surrogate for Harris.

“She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her there with a nine-barrel shotgun shooting at her,” Trump said Thursday at an event in Arizona with conservative media personality Tucker Carlson. “Okay, let's see what she thinks. You know. when the guns are pointed in her face.”

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a fireside chat with Tucker Carlson at “Tucker Carlson Live on Tour” at Desert Diamond Arena, in Glendale, Arizona, United States, October 31, 2024.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

On Friday, Arizona's attorney general announced he was investigating whether Trump's violent remarks constituted a death threat and a violation of state law.

The Harris campaign turned Trump's comment into a contrast to support its bipartisan stance in favor of the Democratic presidential nominee.

“You have Donald Trump talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad and you have Vice President Harris talking about sending one to his cabinet,” Harris campaign senior adviser said Friday, Ian Sams, on MSNBC.

Trump's offhand remark about Cheney once again forced him and his campaign to devote the remaining days of the presidential race to damage control.

“All I’m saying is she was a crazy war hawk,” Trump said Saturday on “Fox & Friends.” He added: “I said, 'Put a gun in her hand and let her go out and let her face the enemy with a gun in her hand.'”

Trump called his disjointed rhetorical style, which usually derails his central political message, a “weave.”

“You see, I weave,” he said at a rally Saturday in Virginia. “No one else can do the weave like Trump.”

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2024.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

With polls showing the presidential race neck and neck in swing states over the past weekend, Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson warned of a disconnect emerging.

“His on-air message says, 'If you want the economy back on track and you want the world not to be on fire, vote for me.' That's a good message,” Anderson said Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union.”

“It’s unfortunately for him, it’s different to what he says sometimes on the stump,” she said. “And I think that disconnect, if he loses, will be part of the reason why.”

On Wednesday, Trump told a rally in Wisconsin that he would “protect” American women “whether they like it or not.” The comment gave the Harris campaign another opening to argue that Trump and Republicans, by extension, seek to impose their beliefs on women's lives, despite the objections of women themselves.

This argument is at the heart of the Democratic Party's opposition to abortion restrictions imposed following the 2022 Dobbs decision, an issue that polls show has overwhelming support for Harris among women.

Former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod said on CNN on Sunday that he was closely watching the race close and that Harris was “closing well.”

“She has a message. She's been very disciplined. Trump hasn't done that, and I think that's significant.”

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/03/trump-harris-2024-election-final-week-message.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos