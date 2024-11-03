Erdoan sues zel and mamolu for 1 million lira in compensation





English wall Turkish President and head of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sued the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Özgür Özel and Istanbul Mayor , Ekrem İmamoğlu, for their remarks addressed to him during a rally. Erdoğan demanded that the two figures pay him one million liras ($29,132) in compensation for moral damage, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on November 1. On October 31, the CHP held a rally to protest the undemocratic removal of Istanbul Esenyurt District Mayor Ahmet Özer of the CHP from his position by the government. Özer was arrested on October 30 on alleged charges of “membership in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) armed terrorist organization.” The petition presented by Erdoğan's lawyer Ahmet Özel claimed that Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu “used baseless accusations, including slander against Erdoğan”, “violated Erdoğan's personal rights” and “acted with the intention of humiliating the president before the public.” He also claimed that İmamoğlu's remarks “with a stick in his hand” and “a government pursuing a dark course” used against Erdoğan “exceeded” his aim and “not only damaged President Erdoğan's reputation, but also led the public into hatred. and distorted the facts. At the same time, he claimed that CHP leader Özgür Özel “had clearly committed a crime against the reputation and honor of the presidency.” “The Republic of Türkiye, the presidency and in particular our president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have been seriously insulted by (Özel). A blatant crime has been committed against the reputation and honor of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish nation,” he added, asserting that “Erdoğan has been compared to a putschist, a terrorist leader, a conspirator and a dictator.” He demanded that legal action be taken against Özel for “public insult to the president” and “slander”. He also claimed that Özel called Erdoğan a “dictator” during his speech and that his remarks “consisted of unreasonable expressions” against Erdoğan, and that the accused's “heavy insulting and slanderous statements were published throughout the country through the media, and the slander against the client was made public in front of the whole country and the moral integrity of the client was damaged beyond repair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/erdogan-sues-ozel-and-imamoglu-for-1-million-liras-in-compensation-news-65196 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos