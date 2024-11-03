How infrequent voters and GOP defectors could tip the scales in favor of Trump or Harris – Scenarios from CBS News Battleground Tracker





With such a tight presidential race in the battleground races, a multitude of factors could swing the 2024 election. We're focusing on two countries that have the potential to cause a rift between key swing states and those of Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. The first concerns voter scarcity, and the second depends on the Harris campaign's success in weeding out former Trump supporters.

In order to see how these scenarios might play out, we adjust specific parameters in our Battleground Tracker model which is trained on tens of thousands of survey responses collected during the campaign. The resulting estimates below illustrate a range of possibilities to watch this week…

Scenario 1: Infrequent voters turn out in a big way, pushed by Trump-leaning men

The most dynamic segment of the electorate – and the most difficult to estimate in polls – is made up of infrequent voters. We define them here as registered voters who did not vote four years ago.

This group is “swinging” in two ways: its voting choice and its participation or not. They report being more persuasive, to the extent that more of them are unsure of their decision or say they could at least consider the other candidate. And they are disproportionately young, without having voted every two to four years.

Infrequent voters are also more likely to be men than women. In particular, we noted that more men than women overestimate their chances of participating. Administrative data indicates that women actually vote in slightly higher proportions than men.

Before President Biden dropped out of the race this summer, 2020 nonvoters were leaning toward Trump nationally. Since Harris became the Democratic nominee, they seem very divided between her and Trump.

In battleground states, in particular, this group often still leans in Trump's favor – if his campaign succeeds in turning out these low-propensity voters, Trump's vote margins would improve in these states, reversing some that Mr. Biden won four years ago.

How many 2020 abstainers should show up this year? Well, it also depends on the state, but our estimates suggest that about one in five voters will not have voted in the previous presidential election. In 2020, that figure seemed higher than Arizona and Nevada, and lower than Wisconsin, for example.

Let's imagine that the Trump campaign increases the turnout of this group in all seven battleground states. Specifically, in this scenario, their share of the electorate increases by five points from baseline estimates, for example from 20% to 25% in Pennsylvania.

In that scenario, Trump would flip Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania — states he won in 2016 but lost to Mr. Biden in 2020 — and keep North Carolina. He would lose the other battlegrounds to Harris, but would find himself with more than 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. (Scroll to the bottom of this page to see state-specific estimates under different scenarios.)

Scenario 1 map: Shows 2020 abstainers and men giving Trump a thumbs up. Scenario 2: Harris eliminates more Trump 20 voters, driven by Republican women.

The race for the 2024 election is marked by a significant gender gap, with the Harris campaign focusing on reproductive rights and the state of American democracy. Along the same lines, the Harris campaign has deployed messengers like former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to persuade moderate Republicans to support Harris this year. That includes the millions of Republican primary voters who voted for Nikki Haley, even after Trump clinched the party's nomination. Most of these voters supported Trump in the 2020 general election.

Convincing supporters of the other party to come to your side is a difficult task in an era of calcified partisanship. How many 2020 Trump voters could the Harris campaign reasonably hope to flip?

Some suggestive data points:

In our poll this year, about one in ten 2020 Trump voters come across as compelling nationally and in battleground states. That means they're telling us they're not firmly committed to Trump. This is a difficult goal for the Harris campaign because some of these voters lean toward Trump and won't change their minds even if they claim they could. For context, our 2020 exit polls indicated that only 7% of previous Trump voters switched to Biden. That defection rate ranged between 6 and 7 percent across four battlegrounds Biden won that year. This is a more achievable goal for the campaign.

In this scenario, imagine that the Harris campaign manages to flip 7% of Trump's 2020 voters in the battlegrounds. That departs from our baseline estimates, which suggest both a lower defection rate and a roughly equal number of Mr. Biden's 2020 voters turning to Trump this year. This amounts to a favorable scenario for Harris, in which Democrats gain votes thanks to vote shifts in critical states.

Under this set of assumptions, Harris would hold every state Mr. Biden won four years ago except Arizona, and would also add North Carolina to her column. She would receive more than 300 electoral votes, securing her place in history as the first woman elected President of the United States.

Scenario 2 Map: Shows Harris Winning with Republicans and Kabir Khanna Women

Kabir Khanna, Ph.D., is deputy director of elections and data analysis at CBS News. He conducts surveys, develops statistical models and projects races within the Decision Desk network. His academic research focuses on political behavior and methodology. He holds a Ph.D. in political science from Princeton University.

