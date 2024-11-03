Imran Khan's allies hope Trump victory could help free jailed former prime minister





Pakistanis believe Trump's potential return to power could lead to diplomatic support for Imran Khan's release.

[Islamabad] Speculation is growing in Pakistan that Donald Trump's return to the White House could ease Imran Khan's solitary confinement. This belief stems from the perceived relationship between Khan and Trump during Trump's presidency, which some believe could translate into diplomatic support for Khan.

The November 5 U.S. presidential election, which pits Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump, is being closely watched not only in the United States but also in Pakistan, where citizens are keenly interested in its potential impact on their country.

Under the Trump administration, US-Pakistan relations have seen notable engagements, with Trump's South Asia policy at times aligning with Khan's approach. However, some say Khan's release could take place in November, regardless of the US elections, due to potential changes in Pakistan's internal political or legal landscape.

Although a Trump-led U.S. administration could bring international pressure to bear, decisions regarding Khan's fate are ultimately within Pakistan's political and judicial framework. Relations between the United States and Pakistan have always been volatile, but the U.S. elections continue to command considerable attention in Islamabad.

Pakistani leaders, particularly Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, are closely monitoring the US electoral process.

In July 2019, Khan, then prime minister, visited the White House, where the warm relations between the two leaders were evident. The meeting was seen as a diplomatic success for Khan, boosting his international profile and hinting at a thaw in relations between the United States and Pakistan. The two leaders met again in January 2020, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where President Trump spoke of Khan as a very good friend of mine.

This dynamic, however, changed when Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Relations between the United States and Pakistan have cooled under the Biden administration, marked by a notable lack of high-level engagement. A telling sign was the lack of direct communication between President Biden and Prime Minister Khan during Biden's term.

This diplomatic distance stands in stark contrast to the cordiality of the Trump-Khan era, underscoring how changes in U.S. leadership can reshape bilateral relations.

In late October, more than 60 members of the Democratic Party wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to leverage U.S. influence in Pakistan to free political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and to address human rights abuses.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected the letter, saying it was based on misunderstandings about Pakistan's political situation. Recently, the Pakistan-American Public Affairs Committee endorsed Donald Trump, citing hope that his election could improve U.S.-Pakistan relations and promote the release of political prisoners.

Rumors circulating in Islamabad media suggest that an American delegation recently met Khan in Adiala jail.

The rumored meeting sparked speculation about possible US diplomatic involvement in Pakistan's political situation. Government sources have neither confirmed nor denied the meeting, thus deepening the intrigue.

Imran Khan, former cricket star and Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was ousted in a vote of no confidence. He claimed that the United States was behind his expulsion, a charge the United States has repeatedly denied.

Khan later redirected his accusations, alleging that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was responsible for his ouster. He has been imprisoned for more than a year, despite several acquittals.

During this period, his wife, Bushra Bibi, his two elderly sisters and several close associates were also arrested but have since been released. In May 2023, Khan was arrested by a large force of police and Pakistan Rangers, leading to nationwide protests.

He was convicted in August 2023 for allegedly illegally buying and selling government gifts. An Islamabad court sentenced Khan to three years in prison, and three days later the Election Commission of Pakistan banned him from public office for five years.

PTI members have pledged to continue Khan's mission in his absence, despite arrests, allegations of torture and intimidation in the run-up to the February 2024 general elections. Khan also faces convictions in three other cases, including charges of treason and incitement.

A U.N. working group called for Khan's unconditional release, calling his detention arbitrary and a violation of human rights conventions.

Some PTI officials believe that a Trump victory could greatly improve Khan's situation, with Trump potentially pushing for the release of his very good friends if he returns to power.

Senior PTI leader Taimor Saleem Khan Jhagra told The Media Line: “I believe the upcoming US presidential election could have a significant impact on the challenges faced by Imran Khan, who remains unjustly imprisoned.

He highlighted the close personal relationship between Khan and Trump, who called Khan a very good friend, suggesting that could be crucial if Trump is re-elected.

Jhagra highlighted recent calls from members of the US Congress and other influential figures for Pakistan to release Khan on humanitarian grounds. These appeals give us hope, he said, but the reality remains complex.

We need to think about how much influence a US administration would be willing to exert, particularly given the complex dynamics of Pakistan's domestic politics and the influence of the powerful establishment, he stressed.

Although we are optimistic, we are also realistic. We understand that significant international support would be needed to change Khan's plight.

Although we are optimistic, we are also realistic. We understand that significant international support would be needed to change Khan's plight. If Trump is re-elected, we hope he will uphold democratic values ​​and human rights in Pakistan, Jhagra concluded, expressing cautious optimism within the PTI.

Dr Farhat Asif, an Islamabad-based geopolitical expert, told The Media Line: “A possible re-election of Trump could subtly shape Pakistan's domestic landscape, particularly with regard to Khan's imprisonment and military-military dynamics. civil.

Asif observed that any influence from the Trump administration would be based on US strategic interests, particularly in South Asia, such as regional security and countering China's influence, rather than concerns purely humanitarian.

If Trump is re-elected, his administration would likely consider how advocacy for Khan's release aligns with broader U.S. goals.

She noted: “If Trump is re-elected, his administration would likely consider how advocacy for Khan's release aligns with broader U.S. goals.

Asif suggested that Trump's unconventional and often unilateral diplomatic moves, as evidenced by his dealings with North Korea, suggest he may take a tougher stance if Pakistan's policies conflict with U.S. goals.

In this scenario, Khan's release could become a bargaining chip in negotiations, Asif suggested, although she acknowledged that Trump could also take a non-interference stance, as he has with some allies.

Asif emphasized that Khan's future will depend more on how his case aligns with the changing strategic imperatives of U.S.-Pakistan relations than on personal relations.

Therefore, while Trump's potential re-election could impact Islamabad, the extent of that influence will depend on how Khan's situation aligns with US strategic interests in the region, Asif concluded.

Adeeb Uz Zaman Safvi, a Karachi-based political and defense analyst, is well known for his outspoken criticism of US policy in South Asia. Safvi told The Media Line that Imran Khan's rise in politics, marked by an independent mindset, was not welcomed by either the United States or the powerful Pakistani establishment.

According to Safvi, Khan's rise has disrupted the status quo, prompting U.S. officials to favor an alliance with the establishment and corrupt politicians to extract concessions. He added, “This approach aims to weaken Pakistan’s ties with Russia in the military and economic spheres and distance Pakistan from China’s China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Safvi highlighted Khan's popularity, comparing him to Nelson Mandela for his resistance to oppression and strong stance against corruption. In response to a question from The Media Line, Safvi said: “The impact of the US elections on Khan's release is difficult to quantify. Khan has repeatedly shown his willingness to work with the United States for peace, but has made clear he will be no one's pawn.

He also suggested that if Trump returned to the presidency, his policies could align with US interests in the region while potentially taking into account Khan's release.

