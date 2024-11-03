Ridwan Kamil comes to Jokowi to show his losing mentality





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Secretary General of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto believes that the actions taken by the number one candidate for Jakarta Governor (Cagub) Ridwan Kamil or RK perpetuate the culture of the new order. According to him, the former Bandung mayor demonstrated a weak mentality and a loser mentality. Because RK met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when his electability was declining. “When the survey results show that the RK has seen a drastic decline, showing growing public distrust, then coming to Pak Jokowi shows a defeatist mentality,” he said in a statement on Sunday (11/03 /2024). Hasto said the former West Java governor's (West Java) approach in meeting Jokowi was that he wanted to ask for blessings and help for the Bandung-born man to win in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. He said asking for blessing and help to advance political protest was tantamount to returning Indonesia to the New Order culture. Hasto said young people do not like the idea of ​​asking for help and blessings during political protests. Gen Z prefers candidates to come up with ideas and demonstrate their accomplishments. “Culture 'rest-restaurant' it is the old culture, the culture of the new order. Unlike youth culture, millennials, Gen Z prioritize success, that's the difference. “You have to come down, presenting good ideas, so that when RK comes to Pak Jokowi, it once again shows the mentality of losing, the mentality of not being a fighter,” he said. The Defense University (Unhan) alumnus continued RK's efforts to ask for help in winning the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections, not the candidates presented by the PDIP for the province with the Monas icon, namely Pramono Anung and Rano Karno or Doel. He also said he increasingly believed that Pramono Anung and Rano Karno would win the Jakarta legislative elections. Remembering that they continued to come and greet people with ideas that would make Jakarta a global city. Hasto estimated that the decline in RK's electability may occur after Jakarta First Deputy Governor Suswono made a statement about rich widows marrying unemployed young men. The finding of declining electability finally worried RK and the former Bandung mayor asked Jokowi for help in winning the 2024 Jakarta Pilkada. “There is a concern, a very big concern on the part of RK, because the poll is going down and then there are issues related to his representatives, which many say are a form of religious harassment, and then come asking blessings, this once again shows a defeatist mentality,” he added. He said RK's moves to seek help from Jokowi were no longer valid because Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had stressed the importance of neutral officials in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. “Jokowi's cawe can no longer do this, although we see that various elements of the state apparatus are still trying to deploy. Therefore, do not be afraid of the intervention of state officials, because President Prabowo declared his commitment to be neutral,” concluded Hasto.



