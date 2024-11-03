Kamala Harris and Donald Trump rally supporters in North Carolina on Saturday – NC Newsline





Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump rallied supporters in North Carolina on Saturday as they enter the final leg of the presidential race by focusing their attention on the battleground state.

Saturday was the last day of early voting, which broke turnout records. More than 4 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballots.

Harris held a rally in Charlotte. Trump spoke in Gastonia Saturday morning and planned a rally in Greensboro Saturday evening. He is scheduled to be in Kinston on Sunday and in Raleigh on Monday.

The crowd in Charlotte applauded when Harris asked how many people had already voted. She encouraged them to talk to family, friends and neighbors about the importance of going to the polls on Tuesday.

For anyone who hasn't voted yet, no judgment, but please go ahead, she said. You will make the difference in this election.

Harris presented the abbreviated version of her economic plan and drew contrasts between herself and Trump. She described the former president as obsessed with his grievances.

Ask friends who aren't there, imagine the Oval Office. On day one, Donald Trump would be sitting in the office mulling over his enemies list, she said. I'm going to work on my to-do list. At the top of my list is reducing the cost of living for you.

Harris' campaign is highlighting the support she enjoys among Republicans in North Carolina and other states. On Saturday, she promised that as president, she would listen to those who disagree with her and seek common ground.

Unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe that those who disagree with me are the enemy, Harris said. He wants to put them in prison. I would give them a seat at the table. This is what true leadership looks like. This is what strong leadership looks like.

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, holds a campaign rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport. Three days before the election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the state of North Carolina, where recent polls put the former president and his opponent, Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, in a dead heat. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

For his part, Trump, speaking in Gastonia, promised to usher in an American golden age.

Kamala broke it, I'll fix it and America will be rich again, he said.

His speech included observations about retired quarterback Brett Farve's hands: his fingers are like sausages and a riff disparaging former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While disparaging Helen's response from FEMA in North Carolina, Trump marveled at the voter turnout in the disaster-stricken mountain counties, which have a Republican majority.

Turnout in most of the counties hardest hit by Helene exceeded the state average.

“You broke the all-time voting record. Who would have thought that? » Trump said. “I mean, you have people without homes, you have people, I mean a lot of people are dead. People were missing. Missing is bad, really bad in a case like this, where there's water like this but they were missing. Some will never be found. But who would have thought that you would break the all-time record? It means you are amazing.

Election Day is the last chance to vote in person. Mail-in ballots must arrive at county election offices by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Registered voters can find their polling location and sample ballots here.

