Anwar on four-day working visit to China starting tomorrow





SHANGHAI: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a working visit to China from Monday, November 4 to Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the invitation of Prime Minister Li Qiang to participate in the 7th China International Import Expo (7th CIIE). in Shanghai. The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday (Nov 3) that this year, Malaysia was honored as the country of honor at the 7th CIIE. Anwar will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong. In Shanghai, the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said the prime minister is expected to meet Premier Li Qiang to deliberate on bilateral issues after their meeting in Putrajaya on June 19, 2024. “They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern,” Wisma Putra said in the statement. The CIIE is an initiative by the Chinese government to provide a platform for countries involved in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote and export products and services to the country. At the opening ceremony of the 7th CIIE in Shanghai, Wisma Putra said Anwar would deliver a speech and chair the Malaysia Pavilion and the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (ACCCIM) Pavilion. The Prime Minister will also participate in various one-on-one business meetings and hold a roundtable discussion with Chinese industry captains, the statement added. According to Wisma Putra, Anwar will also visit Beijing for two days starting November 6, where he is expected to pay a courtesy visit to President Xi Jinping. He will also deliver a lecture titled “Bridging Futures: Strengthening Malaysia-China Relations and ASEAN Centrality in a Shifting Global Order” at Peking University, and visit the Huawei Executive Briefing Centre. “This visit will strengthen strong bilateral ties as Malaysia and China celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year,” the ministry said. Since 2009, for 15 consecutive years, China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner globally. In 2023, total trade with China was valued at RM450.84 billion ($98.80 billion), accounting for 17.1% of Malaysia's global trade. As of September 2024, the total recorded trade stood at RM355.15 billion (US$76.72 billion). In the first half of 2024, a total of 15 manufacturing projects were implemented with an investment totaling RM1.2 billion (US$252.5 million). – Bernama

