Partygate scandal was 'overblown,' says new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch

The new leader of the Conservative Party says the Partygate scandal is “exaggerated”. Kemi Badenoch, who was yesterday voted Rishi Sunak's successor by party members, also said the government should not have fined people for carrying out “everyday activities” during the Covid lockdown. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who misled MPs over the scandal, previously apologized but recently said he regretted doing so. Work said his comments would add “insult to injury” for families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic, while the Liberal Democrats claim they show Badenoch to be “completely out of touch with the public”. In her first television interview since becoming party leader, Badenoch was challenged on what went wrong under her predecessors after promising to be honest about where the party was. Conservatives had made mistakes. LEARN MORE: Rolls Royce cars, Kim Kardashian dressing and LA shopping… Meet the Bolton brothers with a business 100m away Although she largely refused to be drawn into a post-mortem of the previous government, she said there had been serious problems under Boris Johnson's tenure, but suggested the Partygate scandal was not one of them . The scandal saw Mr Johnson fined for attending a party at Downing Street, one of several which took place under his tenure in breach of Covid lockdown rules. Ms Badenoch was a young minister at the time the scandal came to light and remained in government, eventually resigning following the Chris Pincher scandal which brought down Mr Johnson. Asked what was wrong with Mr Johnson's government, she told the BBCs Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: I ​​thought he was a great prime minister, but there were serious problems that weren't resolved and I think during that term the public thought we didn't speak for them or didn't We weren't taking care of them, we were there for ourselves. I think some of those things were perception issues, and a lot of the things that happened around Partygate weren't the reason I resigned. I thought it was overkill. We should not have created fixed penalty notices, for example. This meant that we were not living up to our principles. Although Mr Johnson did not contest the fine, he has since insisted he did not believe he had done anything wrong. Adding that the public was not wrong to be upset about Partygate, Ms. Badenoch said: The problem was that we shouldn't have criminalized everyday activities the way we did. People walking around, all with fixed fines, that’s what ended up creating a trap for Boris Johnson. Leaving the house for exercise, including walks, was explicitly allowed under lockdown rules, although Derbyshire Police were forced to apologize to two women they fined for walking five miles to go for a walk. Their fines were also canceled. Labor Party Speaker Ellie Reeves criticized Ms Badenoch's comments, saying: Listening to Kemi Badenoch dismiss Partygate as overblown will add insult to injury for families across Britain who followed the rules, missing the death of loved ones and family funerals, while his colleagues celebrated in Downing Street. Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney said: “It is clear that Conservative Party have learned nothing from the years of sordidness and scandal under their leadership. Kemi Badenoch's comments are an insult to those who lost family members during the pandemic while Boris Johnson partied and lied. From the first day of her job, she has already shown that she is completely disconnected from the public.

