Erdogan opens window of opportunity to end Kurdish conflict

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for the attack on the headquarters of the state-owned TAI company, in which five people were killed and 22 others injured. The day before, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Trkiye's ultranationalist MHP party, extended a surprising olive branch to imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, inviting him to parliament to renounce terrorism and dissolve his banned group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his full support for his nationalist ally's appeal to the Trkiye Kurds, saying he was opening a window of opportunity.

Protesters hold a banner bearing the image of Abdullah Öcalan during a rally against racism in Athens, Greece, March 16, 2024. -NURPHOTO/BEATA ZAWRZEL via AFP

Erdogan's remarks are the latest and clearest sign that Ankara is seeking closer ties with the Kurds, despite last week's deadly attack on a Turkish defense company claimed by PKK militants.

The PKK, or Kurdistan Workers' Party, has led an insurgency against Trkiye for decades and is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies. Trkiye regularly carries out attacks against Kurdish targets in northern Syria and Iraq. Bahceli said PKK founder Calan, who has been serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in solitary confinement since 1999, should have the right to hope.

One of the two armed attackers is shown on CCTV footage inside a Turkish airline building in Ankara. – PHOTO/REUTERS

His statements were interpreted as a possible early release. Bahceli, close to Erdogan and still hostile to the PKK, speaks of brotherhood: Turks and Kurds must love each other, it is both a religious and political obligation on both sides. Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AKP party on Wednesday, Erdogan gave his full support to Bahceli, saying the Turkish people see the historic window of opportunity opening before us and are excited.

My dear Kurdish brothers, we expect you to firmly grasp (Bahceli's) sincerely outstretched hand, Erdogan said, urging them to join efforts to build what he called Turkey's century. If God gives us the opportunity, we intend to completely remove (the conflict with the Kurds) from the national agenda, he remarked, saying it would be the crowning achievement of his political career.

But Erdogan said his call was not aimed at terror kingpins in Iraq and Syria. Following last week's attack, Turkish military aircraft bombed PKK targets in northern Iraq and Syria.

Until the creation of a country and region free of terrorism, we will continue this fight in various dimensions, insisted the president, citing ongoing operations. A day after Bahceli's initial statements, Calan, detained in a prison on a Turkish island, was allowed to visit his family for the first time since March 2020.

Amid signs of easing, the main pro-Kurdish party DEM said on Wednesday it had held discussions with the Justice Ministry about easing Öcalan's detention conditions.

There was a meeting with the Ministry of Justice on lifting solitary confinement, Tuncer Bakirhan, co-chairman of the party, told reporters after a meeting of his faction in parliament. Lifting the lockdown would benefit us all because Öcalan expresses ideas that will help lay the foundations for peace and democracy, he said.

Regional context

For Hamit Bozarslan, a specialist on the Kurdish question based in Paris, Trkiye's change of position is linked to the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. Part of the government would like to engage in dialogue with the Kurdish movement, especially if the regional situation deteriorates and weakens Iran, which would have a certain impact on Iraq and Syria, he told AFP .

Armed attackers appear on CCTV footage approaching a Turkish airline building in Ankara, Türkiye, October 23, 2024. – PHOTO/REUTERS

Both countries border Trkiye and are home to large and powerful Kurdish minorities. Trkiye and its Western allies have long considered the PKK, which has waged an intermittent insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 in which thousands have died, as a terrorist group.

However, the PKK attack in Ankara raises questions about Öcalan's power within the movement after more than 25 years behind bars. For Bozarslan, Öcalan remains the key actor capable of exerting influence on any ongoing political process. But for Austrian academic Yektan Turkyilmaz, after years without any organic contact with the PKK leadership, it will be a big challenge for Öcalan to impose a government-backed plan on the diverse Kurdish movement.

Öcalan not only finds himself in the most difficult position of his entire career, but he is also at great risk because he has never managed to convince his own supporters to accept a peaceful political solution to the conflict, he said. he declared. And the same could be said of the government, he added.

Observers say the government's decision to reach out to the Kurds is linked to its fear of a spillover of the conflict due to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza and its attack on Lebanon.

According to Turkyilmaz, Ankara's rapprochement with the Kurds is an attempt to strengthen the domestic front to meet the regional challenge posed by Israel. But it was looking for an opportunity to relieve pressure along its border with Iranian ally Syria, he said. After Israeli military planes struck Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning, Trkiye called for an end to what he described as Israeli terror, which has brought the region to the brink of a major war.