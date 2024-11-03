Return of jailed former Pakistani leader's kidnapped lawyer sparks controversy





Islamabad

One of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's top lawyers has resurfaced under mysterious circumstances almost a month after his alleged enforced disappearance.

Police officials and the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Sunday confirmed the overnight recovery of Intazar Ahmad Panjutha, who went missing on October 8 while returning home in Islamabad, amid allegations that government security agencies were involved.

Punjuthas was recovered a day after Pakistan's attorney general assured a federal high court on Friday that the lawyer “would be recovered within 24 hours” but did not provide further details.

However, police reported on Saturday evening that they intercepted a suspicious vehicle in the town of Hassan Abdul, northwest of the Pakistani capital, and recovered the lawyer, saying that armed individuals who were with Panjutha opened fire on police from inside the vehicle and fled.

A video later surfaced showing Panjutha visibly shaken and weak, sitting in a vehicle with his hands and feet tied. In another video, the lawyer can be seen breaking down in tears as he told police that his captors demanded a ransom and subjected him to severe torture in detention.

Khan's party rejected the police claims and Panjutha's video remarks, saying he was coerced into making the statement and again alleging that the lawyer was abducted by security forces.

Salman Akram Raja, the PTI general secretary, identified Panjutha as one of Khan's key lawyers in his ongoing legal battles.

His condition, which reflected the horror he had endured, was filmed and broadcast to create fear. It's shameful, Raja said in a video statement he released on Sunday.

A police department spokesperson dismissed allegations of staging a fake encounter, saying the policemen had rescued Panjutha from kidnappers demanding ransom.

Absa Komal, prime time news anchor of Pakistani channel Dawn TV, commented on the appearance of Panjutha's video and sympathized with him.

He is unrecognizable, a changed man. The Attorney General told the High Court that it would be presented within 24 hours, and that is how it was presented. Shame on the decision makers, Komal wrote on her social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Khan's members and supporters have faced a government crackdown since he was removed from power by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022 and jailed a year later over controversial allegations of corruption and incitement to violence against the Pakistani army, among dozens of others. other costs.

The 72-year-old deposed leader rejects the military's trumped-up lawsuits after allegedly masterminding his ouster from power, charges rejected by government and military officials.

Domestic and international human rights groups have recently stepped up their criticism of Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies, accusing them of engaging in a campaign to suppress the PTI and dissent in general.

Khan, a cricket star turned prime minister, has led a campaign of defiance against the military since his ouster from power. Army generals staged three coups and ruled Pakistan for more than three decades since the country's independence in 1947.

Pakistan's military and its intelligence agencies are frequently accused of influencing the rise or fall of elected governments through election rigging and pro-army political parties, something army officials deny.

Last month, more than 60 Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to secure the release of Khan and all other political prisoners in Pakistan.

US lawmakers have expressed concern over what they denounced as “widespread and continuing human rights violations” in the South Asian country. Without naming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government, the letter said Pakistan's current system amounts to “military rule with a civilian facade.”

Islamabad responded to the letter, saying it was based on a misunderstanding of the political situation in Pakistan.

