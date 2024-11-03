Prabowo visits Joko Widodo, dinner at Angkringan Solo





Solo (Lampost.co): President Prabowo Subianto visited the residence of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, Central Java, Sunday, November 3, 2024., evening. They had dinner together at Angkringan Semar. “I want to invite you to eat. “I don’t know Solo,” Prabowo said based on a written statement, Sunday, November 3, 2024. Also read: Ridwan Kamil carrying a yellow card during a dinner with President Prabowo Prabowo had time to recover Joko Widodo. Prabowo, who wore a blue shirt, was warmly welcomed by Jokowi and his wife, Iriana Jokowi. Meanwhile, Jokowi appeared to be wearing a white shirt. Prabowo, Jokowi and Iriana spoke at home. After that, Prabowo and Jokowi went to Angkringan Semar to have dinner together. Prabowo and Jokowi were riding in the same car. Both dined with a typical Solo angkringan menu, one of which was mendoan tempeh and hot drinks. Prabowo's trip to Solo was actually made after a working visit to Merauke, South Papua. In the morning, Prabowo inspected the rice planting and harvesting process in Telaga Sari Village, Kurik District, Merauke Regency. The Head of State also witnessed the preparation of a rice demonstration plot (Demplot) to increase food productivity in the eastern region of Indonesia. Previously, Jakarta Number 1 Gubernatorial Candidate (cagub) Ridwan Kamil, while wearing a yellow folder, had dinner with President Prabowo Subianto, at Jalan Sabang, Central Jakarta, Thursday, October 31 2024. Ridwan Kamil shared this moment via his personal Instagram account @ridwankamil. In the short video uploaded by Ridwal Kamil, the former West Java governor is seen wearing a yellow folder. Ridwan Kamil then placed the yellow folder on the left table. Source: Metrotvnews Continue to follow news and other articles from Lampost.co on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lampost.co/nasional/prabowo-sambangi-joko-widodo-makan-malam-di-angkringan-solo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos