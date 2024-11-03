Politics
What will become of the new director general of Macau? — CDC Games
In October, Macau generated $2.6 billion in gaming revenue, a post-pandemic record. It is not since 2019 that the gaming center has generated so much. This is good news, but it's only part of the story. As of October 2019, the city's casinos generated $3.2 billion in revenue. So there is still a long way to go to surpass 2019 for Macau. But this is not the ultimate measure since in October 2013, casinos generated 4.6 billion dollars. The media and analysts are not talking about 2013 for years. Before and after COVID have become the measuring stick.
Story continues below
This is reasonable, since COVID was a natural disaster; The pandemic closed casinos completely and measures implemented to control the disease hampered operations for a very long time. In contrast, the events of 2014 were man-made. In 2014, China's new president, Xi Jinping, launched a crackdown on government and corporate corruption. He targeted tigers and fleas, big and small criminals. This had an immediate impact on the Macau casinos where, it seems, many of these tigers and fleas were playing. Tigers were, in local jargon, VIPs. VIPs accounted for 80 percent of gross gaming revenue (GRP). When they stopped coming to town, GGR fell off a cliff.
The VIPs never returned and now VIP revenues represent around 20% of total GNP and are declining. This is partly because Xi still hunts tigers, as he reminded everyone recently. It now has a separate agenda. Xi, the Communist Party and the Chinese government are pushing Macau to diversify and attract more tourists than gamblers. When casino licenses were renewed last December, operators agreed to a 10-year plan for capital investment in non-gaming facilities, a program of rebuilding, renovating and refreshing neighborhoods of Macau and creating events that attract a wide variety of audiences, from Korean artists to ping-pong and snooker matches.
Latest news, Macao welcomes a new general director, Sam Hou Fai. Sam is a former judge who campaigned on Macau's version of law and order. He promised to enforce the law, in particular to challenge casinos on the commitments of the license renewal conditions. He used tougher language early in his campaign, threatening to reduce casinos to a minor role in Macau. Someone must have shown him the city's financial statements, because he backed away from that position. Even with a reduced revenue level, gaming taxes still provide 80 percent of the city's revenue.
Although he was duly elected, Sam had to travel to Beijing to obtain formal approval. President Xi met with Sam and confirmed his appointment. Xi said: “In the election, you were nominated and elected by an overwhelming majority, which demonstrates the broad recognition and support of Macau society. The central authorities fully recognize this and have full confidence in you.” The majority in this case is that of the 400 members of the electoral committee. More than 500,000 people are of voting age in Macau, but the chief executive is appointed by a committee chosen from various sectors of society and the political system.
Whatever the method, Sam Hou Fai will be in charge. Given his track record and campaign statements, questions arise about his impact on gaming. In the weeks before Sam officially takes office, there are two schools of thought. One school thinks it will have little or no impact. In this reasoning, nothing is more important than the Chinese economy; If Xi and the Party work overtime to boost the economy, consumer confidence and spending, the casinos will do just fine. Not as good as in 2013, but still good.
The second school believes that Sam will continue to push for more diversity and non-gaming spending, which will reduce gambling revenues. In fact, some even believe Sam received secret orders from Xi to cut down on the game.
Either way, 2013 and its big players will not return and Macau is not looking back. Gaming operators have clear directions for the next 10 years.
With a new general manager, Macau has a non-gaming business plan. Gaming revenues are increasing and could reach pre-pandemic levels in 2025 or 2026. Based on results from casinos that have already released their financial results of the third quarter, the 2024 version of Macau gambling is still profitable and deserves additional investment. Predicting the future of Macau's casino industry requires the ability to predict the course of China's economy and the direction of Xi's political agenda. The future of Macau's casinos depends on China and the free spending of Chinese tourists. And let's not forget that 1.4 billion Chinese spend this money.
|
Sources
2/ https://cdcgaming.com/commentary/what-will-be-with-the-new-chief-executive-in-macau/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- Starmer has announced an extra £75m to tackle people-smuggling gangs
- Pakistanis hope Trump presidency will free Imran Khan
- Why Trump is on his way to the presidency and not in prison.
- Prabowo meets Jokowi in Solo, Palace: he is indeed a best friend
- How a search engine helped a Moroccan region recover from the earthquake
- Boris Johnson: “spores” of anti-Semitism surfaced after October 7
- Here is the schedule for the Wisconsin 2024 Level 3 high school playoffs
- Presidential poll offers shock warning for Trump, boost for Harris
- PM Modi asks Canada to 'ensure justice' after deliberate attack on Hindu temple
- Voters in five key battleground states speak days before the election
- Imran Khan 'mentally tortured' in prison, says Aleema Khan