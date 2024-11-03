Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan won't make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry

PTI founder met Gen Bajwa four days before no-confidence motion

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that PTI founder Imran Khan will not enter into any deal no matter what.

Speaking on Dunya News' 'Baat Nikle Gi', Fawad Chaudhry said only four people were aware of the plan to dissolve the assembly at the time of the no-confidence motion.

“Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Attorney General and Fawad Chaudhry were aware of the developments regarding the dissolution of the assembly,” he said.

He added that the PTI founder had met General Qamar Javed Bajwa four days before the no-confidence motion. Imran Khan was informed that the issues would be handled for him, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI founder had advised General Bajwa to hold elections after the dissolution of the assembly.

“The idea of ​​dissolving the Punjab Assembly came from Shah Mahmood Qureshi,” Chaudhry revealed.

He added that both the PML-N and the PPP were ready to hold elections at that time.

He admitted that it was a big mistake to cut ties with General Bajwa.

According to the former minister, he also advised Faiz Hameed and Imran Khan not to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad.

He added that the PTI believed that General Bajwa would handle things for them, but the situation was also beyond his control.

The former minister was of the view that PML-N leaders Rana Tanveer, Malik Ahmed Khan and Khawaja Asif used to meet General Bajwa at that time.

PML-N leaders told General Bajwa that the PTI government had lost its popularity.

He added that the rise in PTI was the result of decisions taken after the no-confidence motion.

Responding to a question on a potential deal, Fawad Chaudhry asserted that Imran Khan would never do a deal.

