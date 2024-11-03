Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls





Top line

Vice President Kamala Harris has a single-digit lead over former President Donald Trump in two new national polls released Sunday, but three other polls are deadlock as polls show a virtually tied race for the White House marked by near tossups in all seven elections. United States, making the race extremely unpredictable just days before the election.

Kamala Harris shakes hands with Donald Trump during a presidential debate in Philadelphia on… [+] September 10.

AFP via Getty Images Key Facts

Harris has a two-point lead, 49%-47%, in a Morning Consult poll of likely voters Sunday with a one-point margin of error – a slight tightening of the race since Harris led by three points during the week last and four points out of two. past Morning Consult polls.

The vice president has a similar three-point advantage, 49 to 46 percent, in an ABC/Ipsos poll, compared to her 51 to 47 percent lead last week and 50 to 48 percent in early October.

Harris is up 49% to 48% in the latest HarrisX/Forbes poll of likely voters released Thursday, but about 10% of likely voters and 16% of all registered voters could still change their minds.

Harris also leads Trump 49 to 47 percent among likely voters in an Economist/YouGov survey released Wednesday, with 2 percent unsure and about 3 percent supporting other candidates (3.6 margin of error), or a slight narrowing from Harris' 49% to 46% advantage last. week.

Harris is up 51 to 47 percent, with just 3 percent still undecided, according to a very large poll of likely voters by the Cooperative Election Study, a multi-university-backed survey conducted by YouGov, which surveyed about 50,000 people from October 1 to 25.

The widely followed Times poll represents a decline in support for Harris since the paper's previous poll in early October showed her with a 49 to 46 percent lead over Trump. The newspaper called the results discouraging for Harris, as Democrats have been winning the popular vote of late. elections even though they lost the White House.

Trump leads 48% to 46% in a CNBC poll of registered voters released Thursday (margin of error 3.1), and he leads 47% to 45% in a Wall Street Journal poll of registered voters published Wednesday (margin of error 2.5), a change. in favor of Trump since August, when Harris led 47% to 45% in a Journal survey.

Harris has erased Trump's lead over Biden since announcing her candidacy on July 21, although her advantage has shrunk over the past two months, peaking at 3.7 points in late August, according to the FiveThirtyEights weighted average of polls .

Important Reminder: Presidential Polls Have Often Been Wrong

And there's a lot of speculation about how they got it wrong this year and who it might benefit. Read all about it in this story.

According to the polls, who will win the election, Harris or Trump?

Trump is favored to win the Electoral College 53 times out of 100, compared to Harris' 47, according to election forecasts from FiveThirtyEights. Statistician Nate Silvers' model shows Trump has a 51.5% chance of winning.

Large number

1 point. That's Harris' average lead over Trump in the FiveThirtyEights polling average. Meanwhile, the RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump up 0.2, and Nate Silver gives Harris up 0.9 points in his Silver Bulletin forecast.

How Does Harris Fare Against Trump in Swing States?

Harris leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, and Trump leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, according to Silver Bulletin polling averages. That means Trump would win the Electoral College if all swing state polls were completely accurate, but many of the seven swing states, including crucial Pennsylvania, have margins of less than a percentage point.

Surprising fact

An NBC News poll released September 29 found that while Harris still leads Trump among Latinos, her lead is shrinking. The NBC News/Telemundo/CNBC poll, conducted Sept. 16-23 among 1,000 registered Latino voters, showed 54% supported Harris, compared with 40% who supported Trump and 6% who said they didn't know who they would vote for. Support for Harris is higher than it was when Biden was running against Trump, NBC said, but it remains significantly lower than previous leads by Democratic candidates, including a 36-point lead in the 2020 poll and by 50 points in the 2016 poll. The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

What is the impact of the debate on the polls?

Pre-debate surveys found that Harris' rising poll numbers appeared to be stabilizing, including an NPR/PBS/Marist survey of registered voters conducted September 3-5 that showed Harris leading Trump 49% to 48%, in down from a three-point lead in August. Most post-debate surveys show the majority of respondents believe Harris won the debate, but not enough to have a significant impact on the horse race between the two. A New York Times/Siena poll of likely voters released September 19 found that the majority of voters in every demographic group gave positive reviews of Harris' September 10 debate performance, with 67 percent saying that she had done well, compared to 40% who said the same thing. about Trump. Harris was up 52 to 46 percent among likely voters and 51 to 47 percent among registered voters in an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted days after the Sept. 11-13 debate, essentially unchanged from her lead of six points among likely voters. in late August and early August, according to ABC/Ipsos surveys, even though 63 percent of Americans said Harris won the debate.

Key context

Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 after resisting calls from his own party for weeks to end his re-election bid following his disastrous performance in the June 27 debate. He immediately endorsed Harris, and she announced her intention to seek the nomination. The party quickly coalesced around her, with 99% of Democratic delegates voting for her formal nomination in a virtual call before the Democratic National Convention in August. Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, weeks after Trump announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his choice for vice president. ABC News hosted the first debate between Harris and Trump on September 10 from Philadelphia. Harris' rise in the polls comes with an increase in Democratic enthusiasm for the election, which has nearly doubled since Harris entered the race, from 46% in June to 85% today. today, while Republican enthusiasm remained stagnant at 71%, according to a Monmouth University poll released August 14.

Further reading

New HarrisX/Forbes poll: Trump leads Harris by 2 points, but 12% are still deciding (Forbes)

Swing State Polls for 2024 Elections: Latest Surveys Show Trump in Nevada, Georgia (Updated) (Forbes)

Trump-Harris 2024 Nevada Polls: Trump up 1 point in latest survey as Harris battles with Latinos (Forbes)

Trump-Harris 2024 Georgia polls: Trump leads latest poll, but undecided voters could tip the scales (Forbes)

Trump-Harris 2024 polls in Arizona: Trump up 3 points in latest poll (Forbes)

Trump-Harris Michigan Polls 2024: Harris Narrowly Leads in Latest Survey (Forbes)

Trump-Harris 2024 Pennsylvania Polls: Harris Leads Crucial Swing State in Latest Survey (Forbes)

Trump-Harris 2024 polls in Wisconsin: Harris leads by 3 points in latest poll (Forbes)

Trump-Harris 2024 polls in North Carolina: Trump leads by 3 points in latest poll (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/11/03/trump-vs-harris-2024-polls-trump-up-in-3-new-surveys-harris-leads-in-2-others/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos