RK denies decline in electability, confident of being supported by Jokowi and Prabowo





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Jakarta's number one gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (RK) denied meeting with President Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo (Jokowi) because he was panicking that the trend of his electability continued to decline. RK indeed claims to have been supported by Prabowo and Jokowi. He even opened his voice about the possibility of Prabowo coming down from the mountains during the great Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (RIDO) campaign. RK said the presence of the President must be carefully considered, keeping in mind the situation for the good of the nation. “So, I think we will look at the situation for the good of the nation, whether it is necessary to attend or not. [Prabowo turun gunung dalam kampanye akbar] but with dinner you should know,” he told the Central Jakarta News Team, Sunday (03/11/2024). According to him, with a large number of supporters, the RIDO coalition can demonstrate strength and unity, thereby convincing the Jakarta public that it has broad support. Unfortunately, there is no certainty about the location and timing of the big campaign for the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections for these two candidates. “Everything yeah [dilibatkan] “As there are 200 organizations alone, that already represents a lot of volunteers, there is no party that supports the grouping,” he said. Previously, RK also mentioned that the support came during his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He also denied reports that the meeting with the two presidents was due to a decline in electability. “No, my eligibility is higher than that of Mas Pram [Pramono Anung]. There is no problem,” he said. He explained that the meeting with the two presidents was intended to support the RIDO pair. RK also pointed out that if Prabowo and Joko Widodo did not support him, there was no reason for them to take the time to meet and share this moment on social media. Apart from this, RK said the meeting was also aimed at avoiding claims from other parties who felt supported in these regional elections. “I posted on Pak Jokowi's IG, posted on Pak Prabowo's IG. This implies that both presidents support him, it's a bit like that. For what? “To cover up as if there were claims from other people, that those who are supported are others,” he explained.



