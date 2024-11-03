CHP leader Zgr Zel calls on government to increase minimum wage to 30,000 lira





English wall The leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, said on November 3 that the net minimum wage should be increased to at least 30,000 lira ($873) in the new year . Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Özel said: “Inflation appears to be around 50 percent, with a base effect of 40 percent. But they are considering giving a 20 percent increase based on targeted inflation.” There is speculation that the government will increase the minimum wage based on the “expected inflation rate” rather than the actual rate as part of the economic program to reduce inflation. The last hike took place in January 2024, when the government increased the minimum wage by 49% to 17,002 Turkish liras ($495). “If they increase the minimum wage according to inflation, it will be 25,000 lira. If they apply perceived inflation it should be 35,000 lira. We say: “It should be at least 30,000 lira.” (The government) aims for a minimum wage of 20 to 22,000 lire. There will be a big struggle for this,” Özel said. The government and unions will begin negotiations in December for the 2025 minimum wage. The Turkish government raised the minimum wage twice in 2022 and 2023 in July amid soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, as well as as part of an investment for the 2023 elections. The government has refrained from doing so in 2024. Despite the defeat of the AKP in the 2024 local elections for the first time in its 23-year history, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated the continuation of a restrictive monetary policy which mainly weighs on working and middle classes. The state-run Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) reported annual inflation of 49.38 percent for September, while independent inflation research group ENAG estimated the figure at 88.63 percent.

