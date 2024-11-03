'I'm fed up with him': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi in Wayanad | Latest news India





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was in Kerala's Wayanad on Sunday to campaign for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said he would not focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi because “we let's get bored of him.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. (ANI) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress party candidate from Wayanad. The Kerala seat was vacated in June by Rahul Gandhi, who chose to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Addressing a rally, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi had already spoken about Prime Minister Modi. “And anyway, she has already mentioned Mr Modi and we all miss him…so why mention him twice,” Rahul Gandhi said at the meeting. Priyanka Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Modi of favoring big business at the expense of the well-being of the people of the country. Rahul Gandhi said he would talk to the people of Wayanad like he talked to his family. “During this meeting, I have the choice between delivering a political message or a speech that I would give to members of my family. I prefer to speak to you as I speak to my family. I would like to give a speech more about the candidate she “even,” Rahul Gandhi said. “My sister has always been an activist. She has never contested elections. That should tell you something about her character,” Gandhi added. Sharing their childhood memories, Rahul Gandhi said he would compete with his sister to see who would take the best photos with the camera their father had gifted them. “I still don't remember who won the competition…ok…she (Priyanka) now says I won,” he added. He said Priyanka walked a long distance to get away from the little girl who was taking photos. “She understands that beauty is that everyone has millions and millions of labels, that every person is unique, that everything is unique – someone might see a weakness, she will see a strength – it is my sister,” said the opposition leader. Rahul Gandhi also said that Priyanka can play more roles than him. Last month, Rahul Gandhi said that Priyanka Gandhi took care of their mother, Sonia Gandhi, after the tragic death of their father, Rajiv Gandhi. She was only 17 then, he added. Voting in Wayanad will take place on November 13. With contributions from PTI

